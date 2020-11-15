By STEVE ERKENBRACK
No candidate for any political office in the history of the world had ever received more than 70 million votes, until both Donald Trump and Joe Biden did. More than 140 million citizens were enthusiastically engaged, but rigidly divided. We split our votes on the White House, and kept a Republican Senate (for now) and a Democratic House of Representatives, but narrowed the margins in both.
Much has been said about the rifts and rancor in this country, but political pundits might not be the most objective source for evaluating the voters on the other side of the ideological divide. There are not 70 million racists in the country; nor are there 74 million socialists. Indeed, since both candidates attracted broad and diverse support, there really is no such thing as a “typical” Trump voter or a “average” Biden supporter.
Voters’ motivations are complex. Every citizen assesses a kaleidoscope of issues in a personal political calculus evaluating, among other things: the president’s demeanor, decorum, and agenda; COVID-19, mask-wearing, and health care; tariffs, trade, and taxes; abortion, marriage equality, and the Supreme Court; climate change, energy, and de-regulation; Dreamers, borders, and immigration; George Floyd, law enforcement and the FBI; Russia, China, and our allies. When considering millions who voted a different way than you, it may be best not to demonize or assume disagreement on your key issues. Get to know them, and you will likely find several common points to build on.
To those who support Donald Trump:
The Biden voters I know do not condone looting or attacking cops. They are concerned with climate change, but many do not endorse the Green New Deal. They do not feel morally superior, but they wince at the words and style of Donald Trump. They think “Dreamers” whose only transgression was staying with their parents as young children should have a future to live in the only country they’ve known. They want everyone to have more affordable health care, but not necessarily Medicare for All; and many believe that we could do better dealing with COVID-19.
Biden supporters include people of faith who worship in churches, temples, and mosques. They teach our kids, nurse our parents, and struggle to balance working and raising a family. Biden voters include retired military, Republican elected officials, and respected conservative voices, who had never before broken with the Republican Party.
To those who support Joe Biden:
Among the Trump voters, there may be a tiny number of white supremacists and QAnon conspiracy theorists, but the vast majority of his supporters are just folks. They raise, graze, harvest, and deliver your food; they build and repair your cars; they extract the energy which heats your homes and powers your computers; they clean your office; and they fight our wars. They include lawyers who are focused on the opinions of the Supreme Court, and physicians who are concerned about their uncertain future in the medical delivery system. They are small business owners who relish reductions in government regulations, and blue-collar workers whose biggest bonus in years followed the tax cuts enacted in the first half of the Trump White House.
Trump voters live in small towns and big cities, on farms and in apartments. Some of them sing along to the same music, or root for the same sports teams, as you. Perhaps they attend a different church, but many believe in the same God. Some are Jewish, and appreciate the Trump efforts in the Middle East. And yes, Trump voters include people of color who happen to be conservative in their values.
Meeting on Common Ground
There are good and bad in both camps, as is the case in almost every human endeavor, whether a large office, work crew, military platoon, sports team, or movie audience. In the wake of the election, we can always look for the worst and pick a fight. But we might be better served as a nation to look for the good on the other side, to focus on our points of agreement, and work together over the next four years to build an even more perfect union. That is, after all, the charge each generation receives from the Founders of this nation.
That privilege — and that obligation — was preserved for us by the forebears of both Biden and Trump voters who fought and bled at Bastogne, Guadalcanal, and Gettysburg. A rift is no excuse for rancorous inaction. After the divisions of the Great Depression and New Deal in the 1930s, we united to defeat fascism. After the fury and accusations of McCarthyism in the 1950s, we united to enact Civil Rights and land on the moon. After Watergate and the rise of terrorism in the 1970s, we united to win the cold war and spearhead the internet economy.
The 21st century has brought new divisions and new crises. We do not know the challenges ahead, but it is time to re-engage with our fellow citizens to continue our unique American legacy as the United States. It is time to move forward.
Together.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.