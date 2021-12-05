By MATT SOPER
At a community Thanksgiving dinner I attended a handful of years ago, a former World War II German soldier told me, “They got what they deserved.”
This answer was in response to a question I had posed, “What was it like in Germany prior to the start of the Second World War?”
This man told me his family had been farmers, stricken by bad luck, and had asked for grace or forbearance in repaying their loans. He explained that the rich Jewish bankers had given them no leniency and they were forced to sell the family farm and move into tenement housing in the city.
“This devastated the family financially,” he said, “and they (the Jews) got what they deserved.” Meaning mass murders during the Holocaust, when the Nazi government murdered more than six million Jews.
This year, I was the co-prime sponsor of HJR21-1010, which remembered the Holocaust. The first few lines of the House Joint Resolution reads, “The genesis of genocide begins not with violence but with words. Prejudice, bigotry; bias, and racism have been the cause of conflict, war, and mass atrocities throughout human history. […] Hitler used anti-Semitism as a political weapon to gain popular support, blaming Jews for all of Germany’s problems, including the country’s defeat in World War I, the economic depression, and the Bolshevik threat of communism; it made little difference that Hitler’s accusations were blatantly contradictory and his so-called facts were fabricated.”
The fabrications supporting Hitler’s anti-Semitism were so persuasive and so strong, that more than 60 years later, a German immigrant still believed the “Final Solution” was justice!
Dangers of stereotyping
The dangers of solidifying the perception that, for example, “all bankers are Jewish” or that “Jews are rich and heartless,” is that a stereotype, which is a fixed, over generalized belief about a particular group or class of people, becomes expressed as hatred toward Jews. This hatred then easily manifests into horrific acts of injustice and violence.
In an effort to push back against a disturbing trend during the pandemic of anti-Semitism, discrimination against other religions and hate crimes against Asians, I sponsored and passed bipartisan legislation to ensure our district attorneys have the tools they need to be tough on crime and ensure our laws are taken seriously. America is a great nation because we believe in equal justice under the law, that citizens and visitors have the right to live their life without fear of being singled out on account of their religion or skin color. The bottom line, we believe in freedom! A person’s freedom ends when another singles a person out for discrimination or violence on account of that person’s religious convictions or perceived nationality.
Recently, I was at our U.S. Capitol and saw statue donated by Uriah P. Levy of Thomas Jefferson. Levy was a Jewish Naval hero who donated the statue as a tribute to Jefferson championing religious freedom and specifically considered how liberty could not merely apply to Christian sects, but how it should apply to Jews. The religious liberty envisioned by Jefferson cannot be accomplished if government sanctions violent acts on the basis of religious faith.
Strengthening bias crime laws
Under SB21-280, which I sponsored this year to help strengthen Colorado’s bias motivated crime statute for prosecutors, when a person threatens or harms another person, based in whole or part on the person’s actual or perceived race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, physical or mental disability or sexual orientation, then that person is guilty of committing a bias motivated crime.
At the beginning of the Nazi regime, the Jewish community made up less than 1% of Germany’s population. It was easy for the Nazis to marginalize such a small community with little or no public protest. An entire culture and religion were not represented by a few wealthy bankers and these bankers were not entirely from one family, country or religious faith.
As we are celebrating Hanukkah and Christmas, let us remember the words of Jesus Christ when he was asked which is the greatest commandment.
Jesus answered, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Matthew 22:37-39.
Nowhere did Christ say, “unless,” “but,” or “if they look like you.”
Regardless of religion, race or national origin, we should strive to practice the equality we have idealized in our laws and to remember words have meaning. If words are used for solidifying hateful misinformation, history reminds us, those words can lead to atrocities.
Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta), represents Colorado’s House District 54 in the House of Representatives. Soper’s district includes all of Mesa County except Grand Junction and western Delta County.