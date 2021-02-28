By STEVE ERKENBRACK
San Francisco has spent the past year deciding which schools should be renamed because the namesakes had demonstrated racism or hostility to indigenous populations. The list included Washington, Jefferson, John Muir, Teddy Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. On the other coast, Washington, D.C., is revoking honors for James Monroe, Woodrow Wilson, and Francis Scott Key. San Francisco has paused the renaming effort for now, not to reconsider its merits, but to focus on re-opening schools.
We can all understand, as a spokesperson for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference noted, that it can be painful for a person of color, whose ancestors were enslaved, to see the perpetrators of slavery held in esteem. Naming a school or a military base, or erecting a statue, does not just reflect history; it confers honor.
There is another side to this issue, but debate seems to quickly devolve to cries of “Racist!” or “Cancel culture!” Granted, it is easier to form a fist than a well-honed argument, but anger seldom leads to the best outcome. The right resolution is found in reason, not rage, as we judge 18th and 19th century actions in the 21st century.
The Context of History
America is unique in its leadership in the two great political movements of the past 250 years: liberty and equality. Those did not happen simultaneously; the pursuit of equality first required firmly established liberty and individual rights. Countries that proclaimed equality without first cementing liberty in law attained only mass murders, from the guillotine of the French Revolution to the Cultural Revolution of Mao.
America’s liberty began with a revolution against a king and the creation of a Constitution, with a Bill of Rights to protect citizens and constrain government. It took more than a century to establish this liberty firmly, often at the point of a gun. The American Revolution, the Civil War, and both World Wars were all fought for freedom, either our own or someone else’s.
As America began to feel secure in our liberty entering the 20th century, citizens demanded equality, breaking down barriers based on socio-economic status, gender, race, religion, country of origin, and most recently, sexual orientation. Each effort took decades, longer than it should have, and each required political liberty and the protection of law.
World War II epitomized this struggle, involving both liberty and equality. Racial superiority was the underpinning of both the Third Reich, with its Holocaust, and the empire of Japan, with the rape of Nanking and the forced prostitution of hundreds of Korean women at the hands of Japanese soldiers.
They were opposed by an alliance of French farmers, British cockneys, Russian peasants, and Americans of all backgrounds and bloodlines, bringing the broadest spectrum of trades and shades of skin ever assembled in an army. We egalitarian mixed-breeds and mongrels beat the pure-bloods, like a scene from a Harry Potter movie.
Many take pride in this journey of our ancestors, and balk at efforts to erase their legacy. We can — and should — recognize the flaws of our forebears; but who among us is flawless, even by today’s standards, much less those of the future? In a hundred years, would it be appropriate to disqualify Barack Obama for historical recognition because he ate meat, smoked, or traveled in an aircraft propelled by fossil fuels?
The Composite Picture
The actions of all humans are combinations of good and … well, not so good. Smart people do stupid things; brave soldiers freeze; loving pastors get angry. We all misfire.
So it is with political leaders, who did some things right, and some things wrong. Lincoln ended slavery, but suspended habeas corpus. FDR saved millions of Americans from hunger and homelessness in the Great Depression, but ordered the internment of thousands of Japanese-Americans in WWII. Lyndon Johnson ended Jim Crow segregation in the South, but mired us in Vietnam.
Some actions should be disqualifying. Benedict Arnold had been one of America’s best generals in the first years of the American Revolution, but his betrayal to the British forever tarnished him. Some Confederate leaders in the Civil War proclaimed that the deprivation of liberty inherent in slavery was justified because the Declaration of Independence was wrong.
There is value in setting standards by which to qualify a historical figure for honors. We can debate whether a wrong position by Washington or Lincoln invalidates their significant contributions that built the conditions which enabled John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Jr. to march for civil rights. But we should judge performance in its entirety, and pause before applying standards retroactively. Washington and Jefferson are not honored for owning plantations, but for their extraordinary courage and brilliance in the establishment of liberty and law, prerequisites in the battle for equality.
This issue is about more than national pride. The global struggle for liberty and equality still rages today in Myanmar, Hong Kong, and the Middle East; it may flare tomorrow in Taiwan or Africa. America is a beacon in that battle. We should be thoughtful before dimming our brightest lights.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979, after clerking at the Colorado Supreme Court. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected District Attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. He was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1995. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.