By STEVE ERKENBRACK
In recent weeks, the Supreme Court frustrated conservatives by upholding the Affordable Care Act (again). They then disappointed liberals with a unanimous decision supporting Catholic Social Services against the City of Philadelphia which had sought to compel a private religious adoption service to place children in homes of same-gender parents. Some may wonder why judges get the final word.
That’s a question raised by presidents from Jefferson to Trump, and by countless members of Congress, who bristled as the Court weighed in on a policy or law and told politicians they couldn’t get their way under the law and Constitution. The reason for the Court’s authority goes back to the origins of the United States.
Recognizing the Review
Congress writes the laws, and the president implements them, but sometimes they disagree about how the law applies in a given situation. That occurred in the country’s infancy when a dispute arose between President Jefferson and Congress. They went to the Supreme Court to resolve the issue, and the Court noted that, since they both submitted the issue to the Court, they had conceded that the Court got the final word.
That process serves citizens well. When Congress passes a law or the president implements a policy under it, the focus is not on any individual; rather, it is on the public policy goals of the politicians elected to pursue an agenda. But in a courtroom, the law meets the citizen.
When a case comes to court, the judge focuses on the individual in the case before it who has been impacted by the government action, and answers the question: Does the law — well-intended or not — infringe on this citizen’s rights under the Constitution? For more than two centuries, every American has had the benefit of this extraordinary and unprecedented model where the FINAL decision is focused on a citizen’s rights, not on the politics or power of the government. To illustrate the value of this, step away from the political issues of today, and consider a few situations in the past.
Illuminating the Rights
In the 1950s, Oliver Brown of Topeka, Kansas wanted his daughter to attend her neighborhood school. The school board refused because the little girl was black, and insisted she ride a bus to a segregated school miles away. In Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court agreed with the dad, and ordered the racial integration of all public schools.
In the 1960s, Clarence Gideon was serving five years in a Florida prison for a property crime. He had asked the trial court to appoint a lawyer, since he could not afford one, so he would get a fair trial, but the judge refused. Clarence wrote a handwritten petition to the Supreme Court, which found that the Constitution protects everyone, not just those rich enough to afford a lawyer.
Later in the 1960s, the state of Connecticut had a law criminalizing the use of artificial birth control, and convicted Estelle Griswold of New Haven of providing birth control to married couples. In Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court told states that a couple’s family planning decisions were none of the government’s business.
Oliver, Clarence, and Estelle illustrate the essential value for judicial review of executive and legislative power. When government action impacts a specific individual, each of us has the fundamental right to ask a court to determine whether that action is permissible under the Constitution.
A citizen can not only present his or her case to a trial judge, but has the right to appeal that judge’s opinion to a higher court, where a panel of judges reviews the case. From there, additional appellate courts stand ready to resolve complicated or novel issues that might arise.
Appreciating the Results
Politicians and their supporters may resent it when courts countermand their policy actions, but that is actually a small percentage of what courts do. Most of the time, it is the mundane work of the law, debating the meaning and impact of words. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court decided the meaning of the word “so” as it was used in a statute. Does that matter? It sure did to the former cop sent to jail under the statute.
While most of the Court’s work does not entail profound constitutional problems that touch on political positions, when those cases do arise, the Court does not shy away. Brown, Gideon, Griswold, and countless other cases have defined and refined rights now enjoyed by each of us. We should sleep more soundly knowing that if we are aggrieved by the government, the final word rests not with a bureaucrat or a politician, but with an independent judicial review of our rights as an American citizen.
This weekend, we will again commemorate July 4, 1776, when our forebears rejected King George III and his view that “The Word of the King is Law.” You might celebrate by setting aside any passing disappointment about a particular case, and appreciating the fireworks illuminating the darkness, each one a reminder that, in America, “The Word of the Law is King.”
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.