By JIM SPEHAR
“How can I miss you when you won’t go away?
I keep telling you day after day
But you won’t listen, you always stay and stay
How can I miss you when you won’t go away?”
Back in the latter stages of my time with The Associated Press, our Colorado AP bureau was located in the old Denver Post building at 15th and California streets in downtown Denver. At one point new Post owners had installed a bunch of Texans in the top positions, all sharing with me and with a former Texas AP employee then working in Denver for Conoco an affinity for country music.
At the time Denver was becoming the energy capital of the Rockies and our group of fiddle and steel guitar aficionados would frequently share a table at an infamous industry hangout just off 16th Street called The Slant Hole. Among other adventures there we concocted, over a series of long and liquid lunches, a lengthy list of tongue-in-cheek country song titles.
They included “The Plumber Under The Sink Was At Her Disposal.” It went downhill from there to add such memorable fake country hits as “She’s So Wholesome I Could Cry,” “I Used To Kiss Her On The Lips But It’s All Over Now” and “They Were Playing Our Song But He Was Fiddling Her Tune.” “The List” became public in a much-read column in the Post and was later revisited in my own 2010 column lamenting the lack of real country music at that year’s Country Jam.
All that’s a roundabout way of getting to the main point in this week’s missive. My personal favorite song title was the actual ditty recorded by Dan Hicks and his Hot Licks in 1969 entitled “How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away?” The chorus quoted above popped up in my memory this week because of, per a more modern song title, our “Money For Nothing” embarrassment of a County Clerk, Tina Peters.
In typical fashion, Peters is now challenging the quarter-million dollar recount she requested and eventually obtained. The one that offered no change in statewide vote totals other than the addition of about three dozen missing votes from Elbert County, the jurisdiction of another election fraud-supporting clerk. After the recount, Peters gained 13 votes and still barely eked out a second-place finish in the three-way GOP primary for Secretary State, well behind winner Pam Anderson.
I’m likely not alone in concluding there must be more to Tina’s recalcitrance than genuine concern about so-far unproven election irregularities.
Perhaps taking a clue from her Mar-A-Lago visit, she’s successfully used our disgraced ex-President’s “dupe the dopes” scheme to tap contributors for twice the money since her defeat than she raised for her statewide campaign. More than $500,000, about half spent on the recount she’s now disputing and the rest apparently available to support a lifestyle dedicated to fomenting disbelief in an election system and apparatus proven to be fair and accurate over and over again.
“You can’t make this stuff up,” as Mesa County GOP chairman Kevin McCarney is fond of saying. Even he is now calling for Tina’s resignation per his letter in today’s Daily Sentinel.
Unfortunately, because Tina won’t go away and let us miss her, we don’t have to.
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
I skipped last week’s column because of our annual family gathering in Crested Butte, where both sides of my family settled back in the 1880s. Five nights in the rooftop tent atop the old Land Cruiser put us over the 10 nights a year sleeping outdoors my late friend Randy Udall once told me would make the world a better place if all of us participated.
My brother extended his trip with a couple of nights here in Grand Junction before returning to his California home. It afforded him the chance to make a telling political observation I hadn’t thought of regarding our equally embarrassing 3rd District congresswoman.
Noting one of Lauren Boebert’s ubiquitous billboards with the “Freedom” tag prominently displayed, the one I’ve sometimes converted to “Freedumb” on these pages and elsewhere, Gerry suggested converting it to two words rather than one.
Free Dumb was his suggestion.
Apt perhaps after the latest exhortation from Rep. Boebert. Apparently Venezuelans are forced to eat dogs because they don’t have enough guns. Never mind that country has one of the highest private gun ownership rates in the world. We all better grab an AR-15 or a Glock. Fido looks worried.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Jim Spehar fully expects some incoming mail. Comments, critical or otherwise, always welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.