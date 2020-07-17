By JIM SPEHAR
“…no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service. Very simple.”
— Gov. Jared Polis
Oh, the horror! Another dictatorial attack on our personal liberties.
“Governor Polis is bowing to political pressures and letting the mob rule Colorado policies,” moaned Colorado House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, himself no stranger to mustering a mob or two against political opponents or policies that look suspect from his far right perspective.
“Here we go again,” congressional candidate Lauren Boebert predictably complained. “Governor Polis is on the march, attacking our personal liberties while dictating from the top down.” Just as predictably, a couple of sheriffs in right-leaning counties pledged to overlook their statutory responsibilities, saying they wouldn’t support the governor’s order and would again decide for themselves which laws and regulations they’d enforce.
Polis, who announced the order on Thursday, didn’t exactly break new ground. He’s, in fact, a “Jared come lately” to mandatory masking, having expressed reluctance in the days leading up to his order to making it a requirement in public places. Nearly four dozen of Colorado’s counties and municipalities already required masking before Polis’ order took effect at midnight Friday. By the time the governor reversed course, major national retailers like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, Kohl’s and King Soopers/City Market were among stores already requiring masks on their shoppers.
As Charles Ashby reported in Friday’s Daily Sentinel, Polis also has the support of a prominent Republican, former congressman and now Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.
“I’m worried, “Coffman said. “If people think wearing a mask is a hardship, they need to think about others in our society who would suffer more if we have to re-enact more of these restrictions and not go forward and open up this economy.”
There are good reasons to force a minor personal inconvenience on Coloradans statewide. The recent 4th of July weekend found more than 50,000 refugees from such COVID-19 hot spots as Arizona and Texas visiting Colorado. Neville contends that “Cases are down. Hospitalizations are down. Deaths are down.” Public health officials say the opposite.
“We have the potential to exceed our ICU capacity in the state by September,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, director of the state’s Division of Disease Control and Environmental Epidemiology says. “Being on this path is certainly a place we do not want to be.”
I suppose one could take direction from a Colorado House minority leader whose own caucus is likely to reject his continued leadership come reorganization time after the November election. Or from a “one trick pony” gun-toting congressional candidate whose business license was temporarily pulled for flouting virus-related regulations and whose history of transmitting food poisoning to Garfield County fairgoers because of violations of food-handling rules might not make her the go-to source of reliable information on health matters.
In a tourism-focused state that attracts visitors from across the country and internationally, we might also do well to consider the bigger picture. It’s one of “American Exceptionalism” turned upside down.
New U.S. cases of the coronavirus now top 75,000 per day. As of Friday morning, the country had experienced 11 record days for new cases this month. Ten states reported their highest single day death tolls this past week. As of Friday morning, there were 3.6 million reported cases in the U.S., more than the next two countries (Brazil and India) combined. Deaths here at home totaled nearly 139,000, more than the combined total of the next five countries.
Some combination of luck and hard work has left us in a relatively good place here in Mesa County. We’ve done well enough to allow variances that make life a little easier than in other nearby counties with higher caseloads. Voluntary cooperative efforts have allowed businesses to gradually reopen and gatherings, including recent high school graduations, to occur. Continuing those efforts, and complying with the mask order, just might positively impact decisions regarding school re-openings.
We’ll certainly continue to hear the bleatings of the “My life matters. Yours doesn’t” crowd. We might also ponder just where we might be as a community and a country if, at all levels, we’d listened to the experts and taken the early obvious steps that have left many other countries better off in the battle against COVID-19.
“Wear (a mask) because you might save your life. You also might save your job. You might save your stock portfolio. You might keep your local businesses open.”
– Governor Polis
Jim Spehar’s been masked up for awhile now. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.