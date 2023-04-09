By DAVID COMBS
Not often am I moved to comment on decisions made by local governments, but this one has done so. I’m writing this column to share with the community the abrupt demise of the current Clifton Community Hall.
Serving the largest community outside of the city of Grand Junction boundaries, the Mesa County Commissioners have decided to end the operation of the Clifton Community Hall, which has been a community fixture for four decades. Some community members remember the humble beginnings of the Community Hall when the Lions Club sold donuts out of a double-wide trailer. Land was purchased and donated to Mesa County by a group of local Clifton residents who’s desire was to have a community facility that residents could make use of for social gatherings, both private and public.
In late December of 1999 then-County Commissioner Doralyn Genova, called for an emergency public meeting at the Hall, announcing that, not only were the husband and wife who ran the Hall retiring, but also indicating that it would close if no community members volunteered to continue its operation. Seven individuals in the audience literally raised their hands indicating that they’d take on the role of board members — including Clifton Lions Club Member Lance Balding and Clifton resident David Combs.
In 2003 the Clifton Hall Board became a 501(c)3 providing the ability to apply for grants to do a complete kitchen remodel and purchase new tables and chairs, primarily for Gray Gourmet’s on-site meal preparation and serving program. Through the years, the Board continued to operate the Hall autonomously and remained financially sound, cutting unnecessary expenses simply to avoid taking any funding from Mesa County. Like most community operated facilities, it has had ups and downs, but always was a dependable and affordable community meeting place.
In 2021, the Clifton Community Campus become a vision that included building a new Clifton Community Hall. In 2022, the Clifton Hall Board had a variety of meetings with various county officials, which included the commissioners, the County Attorney and County Administrator regarding its involvement with the new Community Hall. On Jan. 12 the Clifton Hall Board received a letter from the Board of County Commissioners indicating that they were to vacate the Clifton Hall property by April 1, allowing for its remodeling into the Sheriff’s Office site. The public buildings at the fairgrounds were offered as alternative meeting spaces; however, the letter implicitly stated the Clifton Hall user fees structures would not be honored. Full day fees at the Hall were $600 versus up to $1,300 at the Fairgrounds. Additionally, in-kind users of the Hall who were not charged a fee would not be allowed fairground facilities use at no cost. The Board requested an immediate meeting and received a response indicating the first available date was Feb. 27, almost 45 days after receiving the vacate letter.
On Feb. 27, the meeting was held and the importance of the Hall to current residents, paid and in-kind user and was shared. An appeal was made to the county to extend the term of the Community Hall through the end of the year. This included an offer from the Hall Board to pay eight months of rent to the Sheriff’s current landlord, thus buying some time to find alternatives. It seemed a reasonable request, but it fell on deaf ears because the appeal was denied early last month. This has left many repetitive Hall users — including the Clifton Lions Club, Gray Gourmet, Trail Lamp Youth Services, Grand Valley Water Users and Clifton residents in general — with no affordable nearby gathering place.
What I find perplexing was during a commissioners meeting this past week it stated the county has a surplus of revenue as it enters its 2023 fiscal year. We the Clifton Hall Board, our community and our multiple users believe this to be a very short-sighted decision on the part of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
David Combs has been a Clifton resident since 1990 and Clifton Community Hall Board President since 2012. He is a strong advocates for all things Clifton.