By LACY HILDEBRAND
Like many parents across the state, I celebrated last year when the Colorado General Assembly passed legislation that made full-day kindergarten free and available for all five-year-olds.
Thanks to this bipartisan effort, close to 62,000 children enrolled in full-day kindergarten last fall — a near 12,000-student increase from years past, including many kids here in Mesa County.
When my youngest daughter, Ava, was able to attend full-day kindergarten, I witnessed how she excelled with the full day of classroom instruction. I just wish my older daughter had the same opportunity. Unfortunately, like too many families here in Mesa County, this was not the case, as her father and I could not afford the tuition at that time.
Research shows that children in full-day kindergarten programs demonstrate improved academic performance in math and reading, are less likely to repeat a grade, and have higher high school graduation rates.
I am concerned that the economic fallout of COVID-19 now threatens Colorado’s full-day kindergarten program.
The Colorado General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee is now meeting to make recommended cuts to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. Our state legislators must find more than $3 billion to eliminate from the budget. No government funded programs are secure, including full-day kindergarten.
As legislators make these difficult decisions, I urge them to protect full-day kindergarten, not only for the well-being of our children, but also because it is necessary for our economic recovery. As Colorado tries to emerge from this crisis, the last thing we need to do is add an additional cost to struggling families or inhibit their ability to return to work. Reversing course on full-day kindergarten would do just that.
It would force parents to once again pay up to $500 a month in tuition to access full-day kindergarten for their child. Passing this cost back to parents who are dealing with financial insecurity would place this academic opportunity out of reach for too many children, as it did for my oldest daughter. For other families, it would be another financial obligation during this difficult time, straining their purchasing power, and thus slowing our economic rebound.
The parents that would be priced out of a full-day kindergarten or no longer provided the opportunity by their local school district, would need to find child care as they try to get back to work. But that is increasingly difficult in Colorado. Even before the pandemic, demand for child care already outpaced availability, as 51 percent of Coloradans lived in a child care desert, defined as a community where there are more than three children for every licensed child care slot. The last few months has only exacerbated our state’s child care crisis.
Experts estimate that 80,504 licensed child-care slots are at risk of disappearing in our state due to the pandemic, representing 55 percent of Colorado’s current capacity. As of April, already 49 percent of child-care programs surveyed completely closed, with many of them likely to never reopen again.
Eliminating full-day kindergarten would complicate the child-care crisis, increasing the need for child-care slots as they are quickly diminishing around the state. Doing so would not only harm families with kindergarten-age children, but also all working parents who depend on child care.
Colorado is facing what may be the most dire budget situation in our state’s history. This is precisely why legislators must protect full-day kindergarten. Protecting funding for full-day kindergarten is the right thing to do for Colorado kids, like my daughter Ava, but also for working parents with young children.
Lacy Hildebrand is an early childhood professional and Save the Children Action Network advocate. She lives in Grand Junction with her two children.