By RICK WAGNER
I enjoyed reading Steve Erkenbrack’s thoughtful column Sunday describing the cornerstones of representative government as we move toward Grand Junction’s municipal election and observe events on the national stage. It is helpful to recall the principles that have held our nation together through turbulent times.
The feeling it most engenders in me is nostalgia; because that’s not our world anymore. Among many, the commitment to those values and principles in national politics, and increasingly at the municipal level, began to disappear some time ago.
We are rapidly becoming not so much a nation, as groups of competing tribes that have been divided up for political capital and goaded into action by demagogues; with little thought given to the long-term consequences of the actions.
This approach has been in place long enough to where it has trickled down to various boards and councils across the country. Not surprising, as hard left progressives control media and entertainment sources, with messaging skewing towards goals which are hardly unifying in their approach.
Understanding and conveying the values of a community through the direction of its funds and instruments of regulation is increasingly seen to be less important than to change a community in conformance with overarching political theories, hatched in faraway places with no record of long- or even medium-term success.
Often this is just virtue-signaling to the like-minded with other people’s money. In other instances it has a more malevolent tone. We see it during this pandemic with the rise of the scientific–authoritarian class of politicians.
Combining political and social theories with a scientific veneer is an old tactic. The tools of science may have changed but the motivation and techniques have not. After all who can forget the Soviet Union’s attachment to “Scientific Communism.”
Probably many people have forgotten that ideology and its consequences. Those wanting to attach a patina of science to their political agendas are functioning amnesiacs when it comes to this sort of history.
The past is the enemy of continuously failing political ideas. Expediency and personal power drive many political theories and the last thing proponents of those theories want is awareness of these schemes repeated failures and often horrific consequences.
It is safer to label history as misogynistic or racist or some other “ism” to devalue the knowledge — then teach it narrowly, with a seasoning of dogma to get the desired outcome.
In the past, what prevented the nation from slipping into chaos during the bumptious times of the 1930s that gave rise to the likes of Eugene V. Debs, Samuel Gompers, and The Kingfisher from Louisiana, Huey P. Long, was a sound grounding in the history and principles of the nation by voters and some knowledge about the success or failure of other nations with their experiments in government.
Remember when actual communists, laboring under the rubric of Marx and Engels, thought the way to power was by “seizing the means of production?” What a quaint idea. What we understand now is that if you dictate the content of information and, as we are rapidly seeing, its communication, everything else falls into your lap.
In this regard we have become prisoners of our technology, sometimes even forgetting techniques used 20 years ago to organize hundreds if not thousands of folks into rallies and conferences. We are now often flummoxed if we are unable to post something on a Facebook page.
This is not an indictment of anyone, but acknowledgment of what has become a problem for us all. Technology allows us to find a world of information but that’s useless if we can’t trust its veracity.
The basic point: Getting off the road to serfdom begins in the smallest ways, such as becoming involved in municipal elections and school boards and learning your history to understand the principles moving it. Then take the time to investigate how candidates for any office react to those things.
Otherwise, the politics of division and short-term goals will pit man against man, race against race and sex against sex until, if I might cite a useful proverb from the Book of Hosea in the Old Testament, “For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.”
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at Rickwagner@mail.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.