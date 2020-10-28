By RICK WAGNER
I was going to begin by saying that by this time next week the upcoming election will be over, but I’m not certain when the results of this next election will be certified. However, it’s unlikely many things will be decided even close to election night.
That is especially true if Joe Biden is correct when he said this weekend that “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”
Obviously, he misspoke as nothing put together recently can compare with the kind of voter shenanigans that went on in places like New York’s Tammany Hall or 1960s Chicago.
Here in Colorado, with our mail-in ballots, counting will stretch out for some time even in the best of circumstances. However, with in–person voting underway there is still an opportunity to make observations on some of our ballot initiatives.
The award for most deceptive operation may go to Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote initiative. That campaign has been running advertisements on cable news stations attempting to indicate that President Trump supports the idea of doing away with the Electoral College through a compact between states to award their Electoral College votes for president to whoever wins the national popular vote — no matter who wins in that state.
This is a great idea if you believe you will always agree with voters in the 11 largest states of the union, particularly those along the coasts. It saves you the time of considering who you would like to see elected president and just let those other folks make the decision.
Granted, it is expressly at odds with the clear purpose of the Electoral College in the Constitution and is probably unconstitutional as a matter of law.
Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 of the Constitution reads: “No State shall, without the Consent of Congress . . . enter into any Agreement or Compact with another State.” Congress has not approved such a compact.
Supporters rely on the 1979 Supreme Court case of U.S. Steel v. Multistate Tax Commission, which if you read it, doesn’t really solve any problem as it doesn’t address the situation where such a compact may limit federal influence stemming directly from the constitutions clear intent.
Besides, there is already a way to get rid of the Electoral College — amend the Constitution. If there is so much support for the idea, why not put it out there in the same state legislatures they are trying to get in their compact and push this through as a constitutional amendment?
That is what happened when the method by which senators were chosen was changed. No interstate compact was proposed where states would agree to simply have a popular vote and then ratify it in the state legislature.
The initiative is a way to get the opinions of flyover states out of national politics while masquerading as inclusivity.
The next is Amendment B, the elimination of the Gallagher Amendment. Gallagher tries to equalize property tax assessments between residential and commercial property. It protects homeowners in areas where the value of homes surge much faster than their owner’s income from drastic increases in property taxes.
This is carried out by having a periodic reset of property tax to keep the balance mandated by Gallagher. A complete repeal would be a windfall for local taxing entities and property owners would forgo an 18% decrease in property taxes in 2021 which is scheduled to take place with the next reset mandated by Gallagher.
The amendment definitely needs modification and is increasingly unfair to commercial property owners but a complete repeal with no replacement is too drastic and the salivating advertisements from local government representatives for its complete repeal should tell you why you shouldn’t vote for it.
Proposition 117 would require voter approval of any new “fee” imposed by a government that is projected to raise more than $100 million over five years. It is necessary because state and local governments periodically have raised enormous amounts of money through the imposition of fees and increases in such things as car registration fees among others, without consulting taxpayers
We have been provided with no bright line between what is a fee versus a tax, which has left this door open. Proposition 117 would require voter approval for large-scale enterprises that the government tries to label as a fee not a tax.
Here in Mesa County, the city of Grand Junction is asking, once again, to keep money collected above its TABOR limit — which is positioned to be returned to taxpayers.
City representatives enjoy saying they are growing and need the money; without mentioning that TABOR already allows an increase in revenue consistent with population growth and inflation.
If there is a problem here it lies in fiscal prioritization not revenue.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.