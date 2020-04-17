By PHIL WEISERBy PHIL WEISER
In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, I marvel at the sacrifices of communities across Colorado. Coloradans have changed their lives — not just complying with public health orders, but also caring for neighbors and strangers regardless of the impact that the coronavirus has had in their community. That is the Colorado way. Whether it is recovering from destructive wildfires, historic floods, or the Great Recession, we have seen, time and again, how Colorado comes together during a crisis.
Sacrifice and service build resilience. We are learning from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and will need to continue to do so in the months and years ahead. In a word, we need to prioritize resilience — not just as a character quality, but as a national goal. In the future, we will experience other crises and perhaps even other pandemics. Next time, however, our society needs to be more prepared to adapt.
As Americans, we have largely prized efficiency over resilience in recent years. Efficiency has driven globalization, outsourcing, and centrally managed supply chains. But spurring the ever-cheaper delivery of goods and services at the cost of redundant supply chains has its costs. In doing so, we have weakened our ability to respond to mass tragedies, as we have not built up the spare and necessary capacity (think masks and testing resources) to respond to a crisis.
To underscore how unprepared we were for the COVID-19 pandemic, consider that the United States was a net exporter of important medical supplies — including masks that we are still short on — to China in February as the crisis was brewing. To be more resilient, we must develop better early warning systems for emerging crises, whether it be pandemics, extreme weather, or terrorist attacks. After 9/11, we worked hard to improve our intelligence infrastructure and airport security. After COVID-19, we will need to do the same with our testing capacity, medical supplies, and response time.
As we examine the bright spots in current response efforts, we can see promising signs of our resilience. The use of 3-D printing and efforts by entrepreneurs, universities, and government, working together to encourage local production of ventilators and masks, is Colorado at its problem-solving best. And we saw Coloradans respect and follow data-driven policies designed to promote social distancing — an entirely new concept to many of us — and slow the spread of the coronavirus. At the Attorney General’s Office, for example, we adapted quickly to this crisis, moving our office to 100% tele-work and building up an entire new operation to address public health enforcement matters that included 50 professionals in our office who are doing this work on top of their regular duties.
The weak spots in our response to this crisis also underscores important policy priorities for the years ahead. For starters, it is no longer debatable that everyone deserves access to broadband. In the midst of this crisis, those households without high-speed internet service are unable to transition to tele-work or support remote learning for their kids. And our social safety net systems are remarkably fragile, as millions of Americans who have lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic are now at risk of losing their health care, defaulting on their debts, or becoming homeless. We are now desperately developing responses to the economic fallout from this crisis, most of which are temporary band-aids, meaning that we must start asking how we can learn from this crisis and build longer-term solutions.
At the Attorney General’s Office, we will continue to work tirelessly to support our state’s response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also going to continue to focus on our strategic priorities — defending the rule of law; addressing the opioid epidemic; improving our criminal justice system; protecting consumers; and safeguarding our land, air, and water. As we move forward, we will keep the lessons from this crisis in mind as we work to build an even stronger, more resilient, and just Colorado.
Phil Weiser is Attorney General of the state of Colorado.