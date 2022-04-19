By MASON KOCHEL
Multiple studies show that Coloradans are the healthiest people in the nation. That’s one reason I was excited to come to the state for college. Yet the threat of financial ruin from outrageous medical bills still hangs over our heads, even for those of us with good health insurance. A new bipartisan state bill can protect Colorado patients from this ever-present threat. HB22-1285 prevents hospitals from collecting medical debt if they don’t post their actual prices up front as federal law requires.
The legislation safeguards patients from what I’ve learned the hard way is the all-too-common experience of unknown, unpayable medical bills. As a bonus, the bill modernizes the healthcare system through price transparency, making it resemble other Generation X, Y and Z-focused sectors of the economy where choice and competition keep prices clear and affordable. Even at my age, nearly all Americans have been victimized or know someone victimized by the bizarre American healthcare system characterized by hidden prices and enormous after-the-fact bills for routine care.
Consider my story. I have a severe tree nut allergy that causes allergic reactions that can require epinephrine to treat. Last year, I was at a friend’s house in Grand Junction for dinner. I’m careful to avoid foods that may cause an allergic reaction, but the spaghetti sauce I ate included cashew butter I didn’t know about. It triggered an allergic reaction that caused vomiting and throat swelling, restricting my breathing.
I was scared of what would happen if my condition worsened, so my friend drove me to the nearest emergency room. While there, I was unable to keep my anti-allergy medication down, so the hospital admitted me and put me on an IV to stabilize the reaction. I was briefly treated by a triage nurse and a doctor. The visit lasted about two hours. I was discharged with an Epi-Pen, a portable epinephrine auto-injector, in case I had a similar reaction in the future.
Because I’m still on my mother’s health insurance plan, neither she nor I were worried about the ensuing bill. So imagine our shock when it arrived several weeks later showing that the hospital charged our insurance plan $18,373. We were in a state of panic. This bill threatened to throw our family into unpayable debt.
Fighting this outrageous bill, we discovered that the hospital charged $15,043 for the EpiPen. EpiPens can be purchased at the pharmacy for about $330 for a two-pack, meaning the hospital billed about 100 times more than the market price. Our insurer didn’t catch this egregious overcharge and stuck us with a $4,700 bill. As an added insult, the EpiPen the hospital gave me expired in just three weeks, making it virtually useless. Recognizing their egregious billing practices, the hospital apologized and waived the bill.
Not all patients are so lucky. Many don’t have the time, knowledge or willpower to fight hospital overcharging. As a result, approximately 20% of Coloradans are saddled with medical debt. These patients face ruined credit scores, hospital lawsuits and asset seizures.
On Jan. 1, 2021, a federal rule took effect requiring hospitals to publish their actual prices upfront. This information will allow patients like me to protect ourselves from price gouging, shop for less expensive care and have peace of mind that our final bill will match the price. (In the rare event it does not, we can easily fight it in the same way we can fight a restaurant bill that doesn’t match the menu price.) Needless to say, if I knew my EpiPen cost $15,000, I never would have accepted it.
However, a recent study finds that only 14.3% of hospitals nationwide — and just one out of 17 in Colorado — are following the rule. The hospital I attended wasn’t featured in this study, but it does not list its treatment prices by insurance plan as required by law, making it impossible for patients to know what they’ll owe. HB22-1285 can prevent such non-compliant hospitals in the state from taking advantage of patients by hiding their actual prices.
The bill will also provide a strong incentive for hospitals to comply with price transparency law, catapulting American healthcare into the 21st-century consumer economy that younger generations like mine effectively rely on for every other aspect of our lives. Healthcare billing horror stories can become a relic of the past, and Coloradans can enjoy a healthy healthcare system fit for our population.
Mason Kochel is a junior at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.