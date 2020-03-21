By JIM SPEHAR
“Are we shopping or scavenging?” I asked my former city council compadre Dennis Kirtland when we elbow-bumped into each other at the Horizon Drive Safeway. I’m pretty well convinced it’s the latter.
But this week I’m choosing to look on the brighter side, to be grateful for the many positive things emerging from these trying times.
Let’s start with Grand Junction Mutual Aid, the Facebook-based information and sharing effort you’ve read about that’s the latest welcome brainchild of Jacob Richards. Some might remember Jacob as a former city council candidate. I recall another earlier effort he started years ago, one that found me trying to keep up one bitterly cold winter overnight as he and companions walked through homeless camps along the river and in surprising places throughout downtown Grand Junction, handing out blankets, food and other necessities.
Let’s add appreciation for all the service providers soldiering on to maintain needed public and private services despite worries about their own health and that of their families. I’d include the perpetually cheerful staff Dennis and I encountered at Safeway Thursday morning, working hard while continually amazed at some of the things they’re seeing on a daily basis in these sometimes selfish “I’m winning the toilet paper battle” times.
A black mark on our community is that half of District 51 students are eligible for free or reduced meals at school. A brighter light is how the district, via meal distribution at selected schools and the Lunch Lizard, continues to assure those kids don’t go hungry. Hats off also to the yeoman efforts of Food Bank of the Rockies, Salvation Army and others who are rallying to meet the increased demand for food assistance.
I’m heartened and amused by the videos we get from my furloughed daughter. She and granddaughter Ellie Pearl are taking great advantage of Mommy’s downtime from her D51 job, building expansive forts, doing art projects, taking walks, playing dress-up and making some meals for a health provider friend while Daddy prepares takeout at Josh Niernberg’s newest dining option, Bin Burger.
While Bonnie and I are spending even more time together, I’m remembering the long-ago caution from the real estate agent who sold us our first home in the mountains west of Denver. He warned the relative isolation usually made or broke relationships. Some in-home social distance may be a good thing.
We should have a renewed appreciation for news media of all forms that are keeping us informed and better prepared to weather this storm. Even Sean Hannity has reversed his initial “fake news” appraisal of the coronavirus. Factual updates distributed widely, as Gov. Jared Polis said last week, “promote awareness but not panic.”
Whatever our politics, we should celebrate that Congress and the president are working together to deal with virus-related issues. Haven’t we been asking for some teamwork for a while? And here’s something you probably didn’t expect to hear from me. Perhaps it’s time to cut Donald Trump a little slack and quite parsing every inept presidential comment to the nth degree. We’ve known for more than three years now just what we have in the Trump package. At least now he’s taking daily questions in formal news conferences while surrounded by experts, many of whom aren’t hesitant to contradict any misstatements. How many critics ever expected a Trump-Pelosi deal that would force Mitch McConnell’s hesitant hand?
Despite “social distancing” we’re coming together in many needed and sometimes forgotten ways. We’re gaining a renewed appreciation for usual food availability and variety, our ability to communicate from a distance and technology that’ll enable learning to continue for our kids. We’re also relearning something preached over decades around the dinner table in my large extended family. That we’re all in this together, we have some responsibilities to one another, and that we’re stronger as a group than as individuals.
I’ll close with a final quote, courtesy of my niece, Christine Spehar. The RuckusRoots nonprofit she founded usually provides in-person experiences to art-deprived kids in East L.A. schools. Faced with classroom closures, Chrissie announced, in a message headlined “Distance makes the ART grow fonder,” that her “TRASHformation” and other programs would be shifted to an online weekly session open to all.
“When ‘I’ is replaced with ‘we’ even illness becomes wellness.”
— Malcolm X
Between periodic “scavenging,” Jim Spehar’s continuing to hope that “no regrets” strategies (a more positive spin than planning for “worst case” scenarios) will flatten the coronavirus curve. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.