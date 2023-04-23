By TIM FOSTER and SARAH SHRADER
Dear D51 Board of Education:
We write this as two community leaders who come from opposite ends of the political spectrum but are unified in our support of public education. With that support in mind, we urge you to take pause and begin a more engaged, thoughtful, and fact-based discussion on the future of D51.
The board’s hurried decision to close schools, including East Middle School next school year, has our community in tumult. While you have spent long hours considering this topic, the community does not feel like it has been part of this decision or privy to essential information. Our hope is to establish the facts of this matter and use them to guide a discussion on the best direction for our school district.
These “facts” have been posed as the basis for closing neighborhood schools:
1. D51 is seeing declining enrollment, which is creating a budget shortfall.
2. The budget shortfall was ignored by the prior school board, which makes the situation critical.
3. We must rely on and follow the recommendations of the D51 demographer.
Let’s address these assertions.
Regarding declining enrollment and budget shortfall: D51 is funded primarily by the state of Colorado through the School Finance Act (SFA). In 2022-23, D51 received $9,073 per pupil, for a total of $127.2 million. The D51 demographer points out that we have seen a decline of 1,200 students attending district schools. Absent any other change, that would in fact support the budget shortfall conclusion. However, the board should have been aware that Gov. Polis’ preliminary budget, presented months ago, suggested a significant increase in support for public education. Indeed, the recently introduced School Finance Act includes an additional $18.7 million for D51. Given this budget increase of nearly 15% for next school year, D51 is not in the throes of a crisis that requires immediate school closures.
As for the previous school board’s actions and the D51 demographer’s expertise, let’s explore those two issues together. We reached out to former board members, who state unequivocally that the district administration never raised concerns of budget issues or reduced student enrollments prior to this spring. Certainly, the district faced tight budgets as it came out of COVID and had to recalibrate. Yet during this time, the D51 demographer presented multiple times that enrollment was growing and that more schools were needed. Monument Ridge Elementary, built in 2019 in response to these claims, is currently enrolled at 49% of capacity. So much for the former school board ignoring the non-existent budget crisis, and for the demographer being infallible.
Given these realities, we wonder if a philosophical rather than financial motive is driving recent board decisions. Some do believe that we need to consolidate schools and spread administrative costs across more students. This is a more efficient model to be sure, but one that carries its own price tag and losses. Transitioning to larger elementary and middle schools will require spending money to increase the size of some existing schools, build new schools, or both and of course close some additional neighborhood schools. These larger schools will obviously increase the students who must ride a bus to school. This change is in contrast to the present D51 model based on neighborhood schools, which create a more walkable and close-knit community. There are strengths to each approach, and in our view the community would be better served to have this debate over time.
Finally, it has come to our attention that D51 school board has not approved a budget for 2023-24. In fact, the public has yet to see a proposed budget. We find it incomprehensible that a school board would choose to close a high-performing, beloved school without a comprehensive understanding of the budget. This decision was made based on assumptions, not facts. The facts are that the demographer has been incorrect about projections in the past and could be incorrect about upcoming enrollment, the prior school board did not ignore any data about enrollment, and — most importantly — we are not in an imminent budget crisis but quite the opposite have a significant increase in funding on the horizon.
Decades of experience advocating for public education has taught us that hard choices often need to be made, and neither of us shy away from those decisions. However, this rushed judgment to close East Middle School is not well thought out. Given the extraordinary funding increase from the state, we ask that you put the closure of East on hold. Allow the district and community to spend the coming year educating ourselves about the contrasting educational models — larger, more efficient schools versus smaller, community-centered schools.
In either case, the community will need to invest capital money either to expand schools and/or to renovate aging school buildings. Let’s take the time to engage, understand the facts, and come to a decision made thoughtfully and with the support of the community.
Tim Foster and Sarah Shrader were the co-chairs of the successful 2021 campaign to rebuild Grand Junction High School.