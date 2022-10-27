By JOHN ELLENBERGER

I feel compelled to comment on the recent flurry of misinformation on wolves and elk management that has recently been appearing in the commentary section of The Daily Sentinel. Marc Bekoff in the Sept. 18 issue and Francisco J. Santiago-Avila et al., in the Oct. 9 issue of The Daily Sentinel repeatedly state that they are presenting information that is supported by the best available science. In my opinion they are presenting information that supports their personal philosophies and opinions, while ignoring vast amounts of research and data about elk and elk management. In addition, Bekoff cherry-picks information to support his arguments, but ignores other information and research that do not support his assertions.