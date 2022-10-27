I feel compelled to comment on the recent flurry of misinformation on wolves and elk management that has recently been appearing in the commentary section of The Daily Sentinel. Marc Bekoff in the Sept. 18 issue and Francisco J. Santiago-Avila et al., in the Oct. 9 issue of The Daily Sentinel repeatedly state that they are presenting information that is supported by the best available science. In my opinion they are presenting information that supports their personal philosophies and opinions, while ignoring vast amounts of research and data about elk and elk management. In addition, Bekoff cherry-picks information to support his arguments, but ignores other information and research that do not support his assertions.
Wolves and wolf management are contentious subjects as evidenced by the difference in opinion about the value of wolves expressed by various entities over the past 100-plus years. The controversy continued with the reintroduction of wolves into Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho in 1995. The number of lawsuits filed by both livestock interests and environmental groups, addressing various aspects of the reintroduction efforts, boggles the mind. That controversy continues today in Colorado with Proposition 114 that was passed by voters by a narrow margin in November 2020 requiring the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado by 2023.
Bekoff asserts that The Daily Sentinel Editorial Board’s support of Colorado Parks and Wildlife is unfounded and uses a number of examples to support his assertion. Unlimited killing of black bears on private lands is not allowed. A private landowner can kill a black bear to protect himself, family and property, but bears aren’t allowed to be killed on sight on private property without justification. Coyote hunting is allowed year-round, primarily due to concerns from agricultural interests. Mountain lions are hunted with hounds, but Bekoff declines to mention that lions are only hunted during a specified portion of the year and under harvest quotas, which limits the number of lions harvested per year. The hunting season for lions is designed to sustain the population over a long period of time, not eradicate the population.
Bekoff also claims that “best science informs that robust wolf populations are essential to healthy elk populations and to healthy landscapes.” While this premise may be appropriate for un-hunted or lightly hunted elk populations in Yellowstone or Rocky Mountain National Parks, it is contrary to the fact that Colorado has a very robust and healthy elk population that has been managed without wolves for more than 75 years. Through the 1990s, Colorado’s elk herd was the largest on the North American continent, and robust populations continue to this day. While aspen groves in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park and Moraine Park in Rocky Mountain Park were fenced to protect them from over-utilization by elk, that was not the case on public lands throughout Colorado. Elk herds were managed, and populations controlled, using carefully designed herd management plans and hunting seasons. A major consideration of the herd management plans was prevention of over-utilization of available habitat.
Bekoff continues with his disingenuous use of the term, best science, by claiming that wolves are important in helping reduce chronic wasting disease (CWD). A brief review of the literature shows that a number of studies, which used mathematical models to mimic wolf predation on elk herds, predicted that wolves could likely reduce CWD. However, I’m not aware of any real-world studies showing a cause and effect relationship between wolf predation on elk and a reduction of CWD prevalence.
Lethal control to remove problem wolves preying on livestock has been a part of the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) recovery program for the grey wolf in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. As wolves increased and problems occurred, support for wolf recovery dwindled, especially in the surrounding states. The FWS felt that without some sort of remedy for the private landowner to protect his livestock, public acceptance of wolf reintroductions would be low and would threaten establishment of wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains.
A 2017 issue statement from the Wildlife Society on wolf restoration and management in the contiguous United States stated that wolf restoration in the Northern Rocky Mountains succeeded because of there were large blocks of suitable habitat that could support persistent packs, agency management minimized conflicts, and adequate tolerance by local residents was obtained. That combination of conditions is uncommon elsewhere. Wolves do not need wilderness or protected lands to thrive, but they do best and there are fewer wolf-human conflicts in large blocks of wildlands that are not used for intensive livestock production.
Consider the following. The human population estimate for Colorado from the 2020 census was 5,812,069 people. The combined population estimate for all of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming for 2020 was 3,583,997 people or 61% of the Colorado population. Also realize that Colorado’s human population will double in approximately 35 years based on growth rates from the last 50 years. Also, based on 2022 statistics from the Colorado Department of Agriculture, domestic cattle number 2,650,000 head and there are 430,000 head of domestic sheep in the state. It is difficult for me to fathom that, in the not too distant future, the type of habitat conditions required for wolves to thrive will be difficult to find in Colorado with a human population of nearly 12 million people and abundant livestock.
If wolf packs are to be established in Colorado, and tolerated by local residents, all of the management tools used in other restoration efforts will be needed to reach that objective.
To think that lethal control of wolves, whether by government agents or licensed hunters, shouldn’t be one of the tools for managing wolves in Colorado is very naïve and unrealistic.
John Ellenberger is a retired wildlife biologist who worked for the Colorado Division of Parks and Wildlife for 33 years. For the last eight years of his career he was the state big game manager, coordinating management of deer, elk, moose, pronghorn antelope, bighorn sheep and mountain goat.