By RANDALL REITZ and PHIL PE’A
Happy 2023!
Grand Junction City Council’s last act of 2022 was approving the language for a community recreation center ballot measure that Grand Junction citizens will hopefully approve in this April’s election. The council’s approval was the culmination of an 18-month process that city leaders followed to understand community preferences, develop the right plan and inform a campaign to help pass the ballot measure. The next step is for you to add your voice and support to the upcoming campaign.
We both have personal reasons for supporting a community recreation center:
Randall: Growing up, I visited rec centers as often as I could. I took swimming, basketball and wrestling lessons in the local rec center. Many of my favorite memories from Cub Scouts were forged at the rec center. I still have ceramic projects in my office at St. Mary’s that were created in a ceramics course offered at the rec center. Now that I’m raising my own children, we’ve visited the Fruita Rec Center more times than I can count. When we visit other towns we almost always make a stop at the local rec center.
Phil: I remember 25 years ago being active in the campaign and planning for Canyon View Park, and how citizens then didn’t see the need or value of another park. I smile every time I drive by the 110-acre gem in our community and look at how well used it is and what an amazing park it has become. Let’s be visionary and build another gem (gym) we all can be proud of for the next 25 years.
We both recognize a recreation center as the missing piece that would connect Grand Junction around healthy recreation and community gatherings. The current plans include a leisure pool, wellness pool, lap pool, courts for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball, a climbing wall, child care, group meeting rooms and party rooms. It will be a one-stop wellness spot for families and older adults.
We’re especially excited that the rec center will be built at Matchett Park. The city has owned this land for over 25 years but hasn’t had the funds to activate it with soccer fields, hiking trails and playgrounds. Building the rec center would kickstart the development of Matchett Park.
How much will it cost to build the rec center? The price tag is $70 million plus interest; however, this will be paid over 30 years. Fortunately, a big chunk of this cost will be paid by cannabis taxes. When the community voted to approve marijuana sales in 2021, the tax revenues were dedicated to parks and recreation priorities.
These funds weren’t available the last time we (unsuccessfully) voted on a rec center. For that reason, the new revenue that would’ve been required at the time was a .39% sales tax. This time, the new sales tax would only be .14%. How much is that? If you bought two $5 coffees, the new tax would be a penny. If you bought a new grill for $100, the new tax would be only 14 cents. The new taxes created to fund the rec centers in Fruita, Montrose, and Durango were seven times higher.
And, research shows that Grand Junction residents pay less than a third of the sales tax collected in our city — most of them are paid by people who live outside Grand Junction. Most importantly, the new tax is required to go away once the rec center bond is paid off.
Grand Junction, our time has come. We are a city made up of healthy energetic citizens of all ages that have a burning desire to stay active. We’ve created the right plan. Please help us make this dream become a reality by bringing the recreation center vision to fruition. We hope you’ll join the campaign. To find out more or volunteer, please visit www.gjcrc.org.
Randall Reitz and Phil Pe’a are members of the Grand Junction City Council.