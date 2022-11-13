By ANDY CREAGER

This year the Colorado state legislature chose not to act on a bill that would have banned the sale of flavored nicotine products. This followed a trend where a growing a number of city governments in Colorado have also rejected nicotine flavor bans. In the past couple of years, the city councils of Golden, Loveland, and even Denver have voted down proposed nicotine flavor bans. Elected officials in Colorado have rightly concluded that a nicotine flavor ban would be ineffective and would disproportionately harm small business owners and adult consumers. Now it’s time for policymakers to incorporate tobacco harm reduction into their public health strategy.