By JOEL SHOLTES
My daughter was in kindergarten when the pandemic hit. She struggled with online learning. She (and we) became frustrated with all the websites and the online curriculum. She missed her teacher and her friends.
Being at home and isolated, she developed anxiety and getting through online curriculum became a battle. My wife and I both teach at Colorado Mesa University. We juggled our schedules and made it all work with two kids at home. But it was hard and everyone was on edge.
We were so thankful that School District 51 opened up our schools last fall. With masking, enhanced air ventilation, cohorting, sanitation, and testing, D51 mostly kept the lid on COVID-19 in the schools. Looking ahead to this school year, we hope to once again have safe and open schools by taking the same basic precautions we took last year until all K-12 students have the option to become fully vaccinated.
Knowing how much stress having our daughter out of school brought on her and us, we were determined to do our part to help keep our kids safe and keep our schools open. An unmasked individual who is infected with COVID-19 is like having a smoker in the same room. Smoke and the SARS-CoV-2 virus can travel long distances as microscopic aerosols but can be filtered out and diluted with fresh air. Working with D51 facilities, we calculated the fresh air exchange rates for the classrooms of Chipeta Elementary and determined that a relatively inexpensive HEPA air filter would bring each classroom up to the indoor air quality recommendations put forward by the Harvard School of Public Health and CU Boulder. Using Parent Teacher Organization funds that we raised from a walk-a-thon, we purchased and maintained the air filters throughout the year and will be doing it again this year.
We are engineers and scientists. We utilize science, expert guidance, and regulations to address civil and environmental engineering challenges. When we design a bridge or a water treatment facility, there are well-vetted methods and regulations we must follow. How much weight a bridge can hold or how much bacteria can be in our drinking water are deliberated on by experts who set standards and regulations that must be met.
The same goes with public health. Public health policy is not made via a popularity contest or who is the loudest on Facebook. That is not how we eradicated polio or smallpox from our country a generation ago.
Back to D51: This school district was one of the biggest in Colorado to hold full time in-person learning all last school year. That is laudable. Unfortunately, things started to unravel in April and May with entire schools being forced to close due to outbreaks. COVID-19 cases in Mesa County are at a similar level now as they were in April and May and are expected to increase with schools opening. The delta variant is much more transmissible than the original. Under the current back to school plan, which does not require masking, I am certain we will pick right back up where we left off in May — classrooms under quarantine and entire schools closing in a matter of weeks. The question is: are we going to do something about it now or what until it happens and then backtrack.
Many D51 families do not have luxury of flexible work schedules like our family. They may work hourly jobs with little or no sick leave. If classes and schools close because we did not utilize all of the tools, science, and guidelines available to us, then parents will lose jobs, they will send their kids to school sick, kids will be forced online, and families will suffer.
The D51 school board and COVID-19 Task Force serve as the trustees of our public school system and the educational and social benefits it supports. The public, whether they know it or not, has entrusted this body with making the best decision for our community. Please follow the recommendations of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Federal Department of Education. We must use all the tools we have to keep our schools open and safe until our elementary aged kids can get fully vaccinated. Jeff Kuhr says that people in Mesa County have a choice in the level of protection they would like from the virus, but our kids do not.
Joel Sholtes, PhD, PE, is a civil engineering instructor in the Colorado Mesa University Engineering Partnership Program with CU Boulder.