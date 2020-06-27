By GENE GOFFIN
Hiking can be hard. My feet hurt, my back hurt, my knees complained. I valiantly pressed on, looking for a rock to rest on, having made it 100 yards. Hiking while old is not for the faint of heart.
We were with friends Keith and Sydney from Crawford exploring ancient ruins and rock art at the original Bears Ears National Monument. Our young wives, Barb and Sydney, bounded ahead until Barb must have realized she had better follow if we old men needed resuscitation. Last week we also went to Natural Bridges National Monument, site of ruins and three bridges. It was cooler there — 90s instead of the 100-plus-degree temperatures of Bluff, Utah.
We’ve been exploring with our friends for several years. It’s a great chance to get together with them. This year we agreed to be extra COVID-19 careful so we could spend time together. We meet in quirky Bluff at the southern edge of Bears Ears. Some locals call themselves “Bluffoons.” Bluff has two ancient ruins, but little is visible except for dirt mounds where buildings once stood. Controversy continues on what to call those people — Ancestral Puebloans, Anasazi, or the Hopi word, Hisatsinom. Ruins and rock art are everywhere in southeast Utah. Comb Ridge, close to Bluff, has some relatively easy two-mile hikes to well-preserved ruins and art.
Three years ago the two-mile round trip to Monarch Cave Ruin was fairly easy. Two years ago, when we brought our friends there, it was not. Before, we had seen an ancient corn cob and tools for grinding corn. The corn cob was gone and some of the tools, too. Some visitors steal stuff. The internet makes it easy to find ruins and art — sometimes too easy. Nonetheless, the thrill of discovering ancient ruins and art was undiminished. At Natural Bridges, few people wore masks and the trails are too narrow to pass with proper distancing. We were inevitably the ones to move off the trail.
Litigation over the radical Bears Ears shrinking moves slowly with motions filed in March about whether summary judgment is appropriate. I talked to Twin Rocks Café and Trading Post owner Steve Simpson about it. As retired lawyers, we agree the shrinking will be reversed. The Antiquities Act, which provides for creating, but not reducing monuments, was violated. Another federal court ruled that way in a similar case. Simpson’s Café menu serves Navajo fry bread shaped like Bears Ears. The menu states, “our Bears Ears never change size.” Simpson thinks now that people discovered Bears Ears, more will keep coming and the monument will be restored.
As we age the hikes get shorter; the days sitting around get longer. It is both frustrating and makes me more appreciative of what I can do. So much to see, so many buckets to fill, less time and energy. More and more we look for things close to a road. This year we had to delay our trip because of COVID-19 closures. In late June temperatures in Bluff can be 100 degrees or more. That can be dangerous for anyone, but especially seniors. Even with exercising regularly, ancient muscles get mushy fast, making rock scrambling quite a challenge. We take more rides in air-conditioned comfort.
Wilderness and monument opponents claim to care about seniors who can’t hike far. I never believed them — they want development, not conservation. I cherish memories of wilderness backpacking but sadly accept limits. Wilderness is a spiritual place. Maybe it should be hard to get to. I think such places are too important for development. Maybe by our hoped for return in the fall, Bears Ears will be restored. Simpson claims there are 100,000 ancient sites to discover and preserve. Certainly far more people lived here 1,000 years ago. Most countries cherish their ancient past. We destroy it.
While feeling happily isolated in remote Bluff, we saw COVID-19 cases increasing again in Mesa County and especially in the country. Experts told us premature reopening would result in more infections. Deaths follow in two or three weeks. We still are far from having enough testing available. The White House won’t help states with testing and seems addicted to happy talk. Not enough people are wearing masks or distancing. We all pay for those who ignore science.
The Feds seem to have lost the apostrophe in “Bears Ears,” much to my grammatical distress. Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com