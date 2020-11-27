By GREG WALCHER
Sometimes a story gets interrupted, and conversation veers temporarily in a different direction. When that ends, the original storyteller might resume with, “Let’s see now, where was I? Oh, yes…”
That’s where we are now in the discussion of natural resources, public lands, energy, and the environment. One side views the entire Trump presidency as a brief interruption, after which important policies can resume.
As is common in presidential transitions, lots of groups are publishing recommendations, or “blueprints” for new policy initiatives. There is one for almost every set of issues. One that attracted attention was published a few days before the election by Harvard Law School’s environmental program, and titled “Managing Public Lands Under the Trump Administration and Beyond.” It proposes changes at the Interior Department, offering “a suggested path forward for a Biden administration.”
Although the 53-page paper poses as an academic analysis, it is nothing of the kind. Rather, it comprises four chapters of whining about changes the Trump administration made in the favorite environmental policies of Obama and Clinton appointees who wrote it. It calls for reinstating virtually all of them, as if the conversation will now return to 2016 following a brief intermission. “Let’s see now, as we were saying…”
The primary author of the paper is a political activist, not a legal scholar. Joseph Goffman spent a decade working for one of the largest environmental industry groups (Environmental Defense Fund), followed by a career in government. As legislative director for Sen. Joe Leiberman (D-Conn.) and chief counsel for the Senate Environment Committee, he wrote the original cap-and-trade scheme of the 1990s, which was so extreme it ultimately failed to gain congressional approval, despite strong Democratic majorities. President Obama appointed him associate administrator at EPA, where he became primary author of the coal-killing “clean power plan.” Secondary authors were Laura Bloomer (an Obama campaign official) and two law students.
The “clean power plan” was such an overreach that the U.S. Supreme Court took the extraordinary step of blocking a regulation before it had been reviewed by lower courts. The ruling said EPA’s unprecedented assertion of new authority was causing an irreversible restructuring of the nation’s energy supply, based on technologically unattainable goals, and far exceeding any statutory authority. No wonder E&E News called Goffman at the time “EPA’s Law Whisperer” because “his specialty is teaching old laws to do new tricks.” Except he lost. EPA was sued by more than half of all the states, dozens of utilities, business groups, legal institutes, think tanks, unions, and local governments, maintaining that Congress had never given the agency such power. It was perhaps the most unpopular initiative in EPA’s 45-year history, but its author wants to resurrect it now, as if the court rulings (and four subsequent years of EPA work to create more realistic goals) never happened.
Harvard’s paper also proposes reversing nearly every initiative of the Trump Interior Department, especially moving the BLM to Grand Junction. It strongly recommends returning decision-making authority to career bureaucrats, and basing decisions on science, not politics. They think their decisions, of course, are science-based. And that decisions they oppose are, of course, political.
The document is unserious from a policy perspective, as evidenced by the repeated accusation that if reelected, the Trump administration might try to dissolve the BLM, or “abdicate” the management of federal lands. The administration never made any such proposal, of course. Those are campaign talking points, not academic analysis. The authors are horrified that the administration “could eliminate the capacity of BLM staff to conduct important land management activities.” It is the overused and tired whine about budget cuts that never happen.
Harvard’s paper does not mention the Great American Outdoors Act, the largest investment in public lands and parks in a century, which President Trump signed. A different Harvard professor, and former Clinton administration official, called it “the biggest land conservation legislation in a generation.” It provides $9 billion to address deferred maintenance issues in national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests. Prior administrations offered only lip service.
The paper accuses the Trump administration of not listening to career employees, suggesting a “listening tour.” But the 25 people interviewed by the authors before writing the recommendations (only 15 are named) were all political appointees of Obama and Clinton, and environmental industry leaders — not career employees. And they want their own initiatives reinstated.
They will likely prevail in that desire, now that the four-year interruption is over, and we can get back to where we were.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.