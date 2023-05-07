Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA), our local teachers’ association, recently shocked the teachers of D51 by announcing that for the first time in 40 years, the Board of Education (BOE) will not directly negotiate with teachers. Instead, the BOE will be represented by two lawyers.

This move by the BOE makes sense only if its goal is to alienate teachers, which is bewildering as they are the ones charged with carrying out the mission of our district. Our district’s mission is to engage, equip and empower each and every student, each and every day. Teachers do the engaging, equipping and empowering of our kids. All other positions in D51 exist to support teachers in that effort.