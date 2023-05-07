Mesa Valley Education Association (MVEA), our local teachers’ association, recently shocked the teachers of D51 by announcing that for the first time in 40 years, the Board of Education (BOE) will not directly negotiate with teachers. Instead, the BOE will be represented by two lawyers.
This move by the BOE makes sense only if its goal is to alienate teachers, which is bewildering as they are the ones charged with carrying out the mission of our district. Our district’s mission is to engage, equip and empower each and every student, each and every day. Teachers do the engaging, equipping and empowering of our kids. All other positions in D51 exist to support teachers in that effort.
And that was just the latest move by the current board to weaken our neighborhood schools. In recent weeks the BOE denied students life-saving services through a school-based health clinic at Grand Junction High School and opened charter schools while closing neighborhood schools.
Even more concerning is that the normal safeguards for our public school governance aren’t working. That has to change.
A three-legged stool
Much like our federal government, a system designed with checks and balances to guard against any one branch going rogue, D51 can also be considered to have three branches: the BOE, D51’s upper administration, and the teachers’ association.
Unlike the board of directors of most companies, no experience in running a public education system is required in order to serve on the D51 board. In fact, only very rarely does a board member have any experience with public schools beyond having attended them. This would be comparable to saying you are qualified to be on St. Mary’s Board of Directors because you once had an operation there. Ridiculous on its face, right? But that’s how we govern public schools. As a result, there is an extremely steep learning curve for board members and savvy ones naturally lean heavily on input from teachers, administrators, and the community to guide their decisions.
But not all do, so what then?
First, D51’s upper administration can dampen a rogue BOE’s worst impulses by educating them about the potential unintended consequences of their decisions. Want to open a charter school? Great, but first, let’s look at our declining enrollment and how adverse selection might hurt our ability to serve the needs of our neighborhood schools. Want to close a school? OK, but let’s make sure we talk to our partners in the city and county and make sure it aligns with our community’s best interests. And, at the very least, let’s ensure we can protect our most valuable assets, our teachers and students, before we make a decision.
While we can’t know what has happened behind closed doors, publicly D51 upper administration has done very little to challenge this board’s worst impulses. Is it risky to push back against or slow down the BOE’s agenda? Of course, but one of my favorite principals once said that he couldn’t do his job if his primary goal were simply to keep his job.
MVEA needs to step up
Another check on the power of the BOE is the MVEA. Tasked with protecting public school teachers and the teaching profession as a whole, they understand the necessity of occasionally getting political.
Teachers know the importance of a pro-public education board and often donate their time to educating the public about who those people are that should be leading our district. Because of their efforts, D51 has normally enjoyed solid pro-public education board members. Once in office, the MVEA president has historically had a great relationship with board members, and their perspective as a teacher is typically sought along with the upper administration’s perspective when making a decision. Beyond that, the president of the MVEA is privy to likely future moves of the BOE and has a very loud megaphone to alert teachers and the public to decisions that could be harmful to School District 51.
Complacent after a decade of pro-public education boards, MVEA all but abstained from the 2021 election. And then they didn’t rally their troops until it was too late for the clinic in GJHS and the teachers and students of East Middle School. MVEA leadership will need to take a more active stance or see the continued deconstruction of public education on their watch.
If you’re in business, you’ve likely heard the phrase, “The fish stinks from the head.” It means that when a company struggles, it’s often because of poor leadership. D51 is struggling, and our BOE bears the blame. A new board is critically needed in the next election cycle. A dysfunctional school system serves as a repellent to families and businesses looking to move to our community. More importantly, a dysfunctional school system hurts our kids.
We all need to stand up for the kids of D51. A recall is coming. Do your part to ensure its success. Show our kids what they’re worth.
Darren Cook is a former teacher in District 51 and was chosen as the district’s Educator of the Year in 2004. He was selected to represent teachers in negotiations with the Board of Education for 17 years and has served as president of the Mesa Valley Education Association. He is part of a campaign to recall Andrea Haitz and a candidate for Board of Education seat for District C should the recall be successful.