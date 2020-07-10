By MATT REED
I’m thankful for so much these days — for bears, especially the three roly-poly cubs that waddled past me two weeks ago; for big trees — the kind that bridge mountain and sky — but also for the twisted krummholz that hang on to hillsides. I’m thankful for the lulling sound of a stream as I lie with my eyes closed on a cool summer night, and for air so sweet I can taste it. I look around at the forests, streams, and mountains surrounding me, and I am thankful.
These experiences all occurred recently on national forest lands. Specifically, on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest, that 3.16-million acre public resource in our backyard.
To help Americans celebrate and honor our country’s national forests, the National Forest Foundation in 2019 launched National Forest Week. This year’s National Forest Week is July 13-19, a weeklong celebration of all that these lands have to offer. My career has been built upon working with and challenging the U.S. Forest Service to manage our incomparable resource in a way that ensures its sustainability for generations to come. While we don’t always see eye to eye, I am inestimably thankful that over 100 years ago people had the forethought to set aside these lands for the public. Their vision is one worth celebrating.
Shepherding this resource will always be challenging. A colleague of mine often says there’s a “beautiful tension” in their management. New challenges and unaddressed failures constantly rise, like trout breaking the water’s surface.
Fortunately, the GMUG National Forest is in the middle of revising its forest plan, providing the public with a rare opportunity to plot the forest’s future. In the face of national reckonings over racism, climate change, and a shrinking natural world, two components of this revision process are particularly timely: making outdoor access more equitable, and conserving and expanding the GMUG’s last remaining wildlands.
National forests are public lands owned by all Americans. However, they have not been enjoyed equitably by all, and the benefits derived from them have not flowed equitably to all. Non-Hispanic whites tend to dominate participation in outdoor recreation, while the demographic groups consistently less likely to participate are Black, people 65 and older, and people with less education and lower incomes.
Understanding the constraints to access helps guide how to reduce the barriers to equitable participation. As part of its revision process, the GMUG should ask indigenous peoples and communities of color about their participation and constraints, and specifically what actions on the part of the Forest Service and partners would help reduce these constraints. Making outdoor recreation more equitable will take a systemic shift in management priorities. The GMUG needs to recognize this reality and reflect it.
The forest plan revision is also the opportunity to confront the challenges of climate change and a shrinking natural world. The GMUG provides a large, diverse, and healthy stronghold for wildlife. The forest’s half-million acres of existing wilderness, other roadless lands, and eligible wild and scenic rivers provide essential habitat for many species. At the same time, it is imperative that the revised GMUG forest plan protect, restore, and increase wildlands, while maintaining opportunities for sustainable recreation.
Two regional public endeavors, the Gunnison Public Lands Initiative (GPLI) and the Community Conservation Proposal, have been submitted to the Forest Service to further those goals. The GPLI is a community-driven process aimed at protecting Gunnison County’s incredible natural heritage. The Community Conservation Proposal, if adopted, would conserve ecosystems that are severely under-protected and vulnerable, protect key habitats for rare and imperiled species, safeguard regional drinking water sources, and provide great outdoor recreation. Both proposals have been designed locally to emphasize conservation values and sustain existing recreation.
This week, I toast our national forests, the land managers and members of the public working tirelessly on their behalf, the wildlands of the GMUG, and to a future that ensures that these lands and the benefits they provide are accessible to all. Happy National Forest Week!
Matt Reed is the public lands director for High Country Conservation Advocates in Crested Butte.