By CODY DAVIS
The only way to fix the economy is to reopen!
Carefully. Incrementally. I’m not asking for a carte blanche return to normalcy, but we have to start opening up in a SAFE and structured way.
I’m encouraged by the phased reopening plan set forth by Dr. Jeff Kuhr, director of Mesa County Public Health, which is modeled after both state and federal plans. Gov. Jared Polis issued his stay-at-home order on March 25, and Mesa County residents have been very responsive to that order. We have been very cautious for almost a month now in order to mitigate the overwhelming impact on our health care resources. Now it’s time to give people the freedom to begin to get back to work. With the proper precautions, it is possible to protect the most vulnerable in society, while the majority return to work. Mesa County has sacrificed an enormous amount to slow the spread of COVID. It’s now time Mesa County gets back to work!
So how do we proceed?
Now that people are going to be allowed to return to work, albeit minimally at first, we must encourage as much market participation as possible. We have to encourage investment in Mesa County and boost local demand for goods and services. I’m not fond of the government telling me how and when to do things. However, as a show of solidarity, and if it means more people getting back to work and markets returning to some semblance of normalcy, I will be wearing a mask when I am in public and utilizing additional and recommended hygienic practices to make others feel safe.
Let’s work together to create a safe and prosperous environment in Mesa County. Getting people back to work should not be a source of partisan divide, but one of unity and solidarity.
One of the most proven effective methods of minimizing the spread of COVID is through testing for the actual virus, following up with contact tracing, and voluntary quarantines of those infected. Mesa County Public Health has four epidemiologists on staff who were instrumental in keeping COVID-19 numbers low in Mesa County. The health department needs to continue to build its ability to respond to infectious diseases through these means. Let’s focus our efforts on what’s most effective while promoting freedom, individual responsibility, and allowing people and businesses to recover from this self-imposed financial crisis.
Mesa County must start assessing the public health cost of the epidemic and shutdown because, eventually, revenue to the county will decrease as a result. There has not been an intelligible drop in sales tax, yet, but the data lags. With significant events like graduation, JUCO, Country Jam, and other festivals that are canceled, this will have a tremendous impact on tax revenue for Mesa County. The question is how much and where to cut spending to balance the budget. Rest assured, vital government services that exist must continue and should not be compromised in the face of budget cuts. There needs to be a transparent and robust conversation as to how extreme the budget deficit will be and how to respond. Tough decisions will have to be made. Preparing for such a shortfall should start now.
Finally, support your neighbors through this difficult time. Buy local. Support local business as best you can. I know Mesa County will pull through this, and we’ll do it together. As one of my favorite economists, Arthur C. Brooks, said, “We are a country of ambitious riff-raff building something, pursuing happiness, earning our success, and serving others.”
Stay safe Mesa County!
Cody Davis is a Republican candidate for Mesa County Commissioner District 1.