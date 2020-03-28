By JIM SPEHAR
“(It’s) like changing the tires on a moving car.”
— Brian Williams, MSNBC
If there was any doubt, at least in my mind, of the truth in Brian Williams’ comment one night last week, it was erased as I sat down to write this column mid-morning on Friday. I’d just read that confirmed coronavirus cases here in Colorado had jumped exponentially overnight, from just over 1,000 to 1,430 with 27 confirmed deaths now recorded in our state. In three weeks, Colorado went from two confirmed cases to more than 1,400. We now also know that the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, a statistic even more worrisome given the fact that we’re way behind most nations in testing.
All of which makes the pseudo-libertarian utterings of some of our supposed leaders even more disconcerting. It’s as if there’s no “we” in their psyche, no sense of common purpose or sacrifice, no acknowledgement of the seriousness of a pandemic that has our first responders, our health-care providers and even those checking us out at the grocery store, in the vernacular of 9/11, rushing toward danger in an effort to provide for the rest of us.
For the sake of discussion, let’s do some math. Multiply 1,430 by 1.4 seven times. If that same 40% overnight increase in confirmed cases among our fellow Coloradans’ continued every day for another week, our state’s case number would top 15,000. Hoping continued exponential growth doesn’t happen is an exercise in faith we all share. It might not be the safest way to bet right now.
That longshot wager seems OK to Ray Scott, his fellow Republican legislators from over in Douglas County, and too many commenting on news stories in the state’s media. Even our president.
A half-dozen state lawmakers representing Douglas County, including the minority leaders of the Colorado House and Senate, claim Gov. Jared Polis’s authority to issue “stay at home” orders is not valid, even though that ability is clearly defined when the entire state is a declared disaster area. GOP U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, also the state party chairman, votes against coronavirus relief packages in Congress, blames China’s “nefarious actions” and thinks this’ll all be over in 6-8 weeks.
Scott, along with County Commissioner Rose Pugliese, thinks it’s possible to be “surgical” and make stay-at-home orders only applicable to some areas. How’s that gonna work here, where we house large medical facilities treating virus patients from more severely impacted counties? Or where our status as a regional center attracts activity from places like Eagle County, the epicenter of the virus in Colorado?
Standing in front of his worried coronavirus task force, the leader of the nation that’s leading the world in virus-related cases wants to force us back to whatever normal might be by Easter Sunday. Two weeks. After which the Colorado cases could total 159,000 if the same exponential growth experienced from Thursday to Friday of last week were to continue.
I’ll agree that one day does not a trend make. But at least some of the statistics I’ve mentioned might indicate a need to exercise caution rather than raise false hopes; to act carefully rather than recklessly. To maintain and expand “no regrets” strategies that, as I mentioned in concluding last week’s column, sound more positive than planning for “worst case” scenarios.
But here are some possible “worst cases.” Mesa County’s estimated population now is a little shy of 152,000. Nearly 20% of us are over 65 and most at risk from the virus. Let’s say the ultimate death rate from the coronavirus is not Ken Buck’s hopeful 1% but instead Italy’s 9%. That’d mean funerals for nearly 14,000 of us. Even at France’s death rate of about 5%, that’d be about 7,500 deaths in Mesa County. Remember, right now the U.S. is leading the world in COVID-19 confirmed cases.
I’m occasionally a little harsh about our Republican U.S. senator. But he got it right with this recent comment, one Scott, Pugliese and those Douglas County legislators and other naysayers might consider:
“We’ve got to do this out of not fear or because we’re afraid of the virus, but because of love for our neighbors, our moms and dads,” Sen. Cory Gardner said.
Jim Spehar wonders how many masks, gloves and how much other personal protective equipment might have been purchased with the money some are spending on one more gun and a couple more boxes of ammo. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.