By STEVE ERKENBRACK
Among the noteworthy events in his first month as president of Colorado Mesa University, John Marshall convened a conversation on civility in disagreements, featuring Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, building on Weiser’s “Ginsberg/Scalia Initiative” (see my column of Aug. 18). President Marshall used the occasion to underscore that the approach on the campus at CMU is to engage, not to silence, opposing views.
Core concepts emerged from the conversation: the need for humility, the value of empathy, the importance of teaching these things at home, and implementing them at the workplace.
All true, but we need to start upstream, by embracing the essential value of listening. That seems lost these days, given the rage that followed George Floyd’s death, or that seen on Jan. 6. There may be a way back to our better selves, but it takes discipline in these times of polarized frustration.
Consider two groups on opposite sides of the cultural spectrum: Donald Trump fills stadiums with thousands who feel no one else is listening to them. People of color feel targeted by cops, and unheard by the rest of us.
Disaffected in flyover country
In his 2018 book, “The Left Behind,” Robert Wuthnow notes that those of us in non-metro areas have a different culture than our big city brethren. We relish a slower pace based on tranquility, not caused by rush hour. We prefer rivers and trails to malls and museums, and a sky of stars to a skyline of city lights. High school sports capture the attention of the community, not just the parents of the players. We solve problems together, building a riverfront trail or establishing a five-star program to help consumers and businesses address the pandemic.
But we also feel increasingly unheard by decision-makers. Public policy is crafted in legislatures dominated by cities and suburbs, and interpreted in courts that don’t appear to listen to any public, certainly not those in the vicinity of farms, orchards, ranches, and rivers. The implementation of laws is delegated to centralized bureaucracies, not to local communities. As populations mass in urban and suburban centers, the values and concerns of small towns and rural communities fade from public consideration, or sometimes are even met with tone-deaf condescension.
Unsurprisingly, this can engender the attitude, “If you won’t listen to me, I won’t listen to you.” About climate. About vaccines. About anything.
Black Lives Matter
Families of color can feel just as unheard as rural communities, not comprehending how a phrase that should be indisputable has become inflammatory to some. In a spate of police killings, persons of color, although fewer as an absolute number, constituted a disproportionate percentage of the victims. As a former district attorney, I worked with cops of all colors and backgrounds. The overwhelming majority are not just good people, they are great people, who literally risk their lives to keep our communities safe. But many people of color feel the rest of us do not hear their concern that “public safety” doesn’t seem to include their safety.
Last spring, as I was driving through the Carolinas, I saw as many confederate flags displayed as American flags. Perhaps intended as “Southern Pride,” it can be perceived as “Southern Prejudice.” I wondered what would I advise my son to do if he was a different color, driving alone, and was pulled over? Can we not empathize with the worries of a parent, and convey a willingness to listen?
The point of political debate
Forty years ago, as a newly-minted attorney, I was arguing with my brother, a newly minted microbiologist, about some long-ago-forgotten political issue. Finally, he held up his hand, saying, “Please. Stop. You’re just trying to win the argument.” A bit shocked at the self-evident observation, I replied, “What should I be doing?” He gazed in silence, and then said, “Why, trying to find the right answer, of course.” Score: Scientist, 1; Trial Lawyer, 0.
Such ambitions seem ill-suited to the political arena these days. We’ve strayed far from two perspectives searching for the right answer, or even an acceptable middle ground. Instead, we find ourselves in the midst of competing throngs of the self-righteous trying to out-passion the other. Neither side feels it is being listened to, so they turn up the volume to the point where they can hear nothing else.
The blue-collar worker in rural America and the parent of color in the inner city both feel unheard. So do millennials cowed by their student debt, conservatives frustrated by public debt, Gen Z anguished about climate change, and the frail elderly and their families distressed about COVID variants in crowds of the unvaccinated. The stage is set for unreasoning conflict, and the perpetuation of mutual distrust.
One answer is for each of us to stop shouting our views, which only engenders louder voices from another side. Instead: Listen. We just may find that followed by the chance to be heard, and discover a path to common ground. After all, as my brother noted, the pursuit of a right answer is not confined to a classroom.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado, where he settled in 1979. He has served as a trial attorney, as the elected district attorney, as a health insurance CEO, and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general. He is currently Of Counsel at Hoskin, Farina & Kampf in Grand Junction.