I have been thinking about how we talk to one another, how we listen to each other and how we demonstrate kindness and respect when trying to reach some common goals.
When Paul Pitton resigned from the D51 School Board in September after six years of public service, he lamented the politicization of the school board and the toll the previous six months of service had taken on him. His resignation came in the aftermath of the Aug. 17 school board meeting where the serious lack of civility caused the meeting to be cut short. School board members, myself included, were escorted to our cars by security. In my last year and a half on the board, I was honored to serve alongside Paul and admired his commitment to seeking what is best for our students without regard to politics. I hoped the circumstances that caused his departure would subside and reasonable discourse would return.
This last week, however, a similar environment in Garfield County resulted in school board member Katie Mackley resigning, citing “…screaming at school board meetings, threats to our personal safety. We have been repeatedly maligned and misrepresented on social media and have been stalked in public. One of my children has become the victim of retaliation.” I had a chance to visit with Katie about her experiences and was greatly saddened that such a toxic climate had robbed our neighboring community of a valuable public servant.
I have served on the D51 school board for the past year and a half. In recent weeks I have frequently been asked, “why would you ever want to be a school board member?” And yet, despite the vitriol, the anger and the hostility, I do enjoy serving and am proud to give back to my community.
I recognize that in this time of COVID, difficult decisions concerning masking, vaccinations, remote versus face-to-face learning and policies regarding curriculum, may cause good people and loving parents to be quite passionate in expressing their views. A school board member should not recoil from such expressions, but rather find a way to hear those concerns in a meaningful way.
In Michael Austin’s recent book, “We Must Not Be Enemies, Restoring America’s Civic Tradition,” the author reminds us of a much more polarized era, when, with the nation on the brink of civil war, Lincoln exhorted the nation that, “We must not be enemies, but friends. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.” Austin argues our democracy works best when we utilize constructive methods to air our differences and make our arguments. He suggests seven paths to achieve a more civil and effective discourse:
■ We need to learn how to be better friends with people we disagree with.
■ We should disagree more with people we already consider our friends.
■ We should argue for things and not just against things.
■ We have a moral responsibility to try to persuade other people to adopt positions that we consider morally important.
■ We have to understand what constitutes a good argument if we want to do more than shout at people and call them names.
■ We must realize that we are wrong about a lot of things that we think we are right about.
■ We should treat people with charity and kindness, not out of a sense of moral duty, but because these are good rhetorical strategies in a democratic society.
Austin’s suggestions are a good starting point to help all of us learn to listen better.
Our future, whether for the benefit of our schools and children, or more broadly to live in harmony with our neighbors, or rather, our friends, not our enemies, depends on a change in attitude, from all sides and from all viewpoints. As Lincoln concluded in that same speech, we should allow “the better angels of our nature” to guide us. In applying these ideas, I believe I can be a better person, we can be better people and together we can achieve greater things. I am going to give this a try and hope others will too.
Trish Mahre is a member of the District 51 School Board and Mesa County Chief Deputy District Attorney.