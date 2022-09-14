The process of reintroducing wolves to Colorado is heating up. Like many of us, I find myself wrestling with how the reintroduction process is supposed to work. I’ll admit it, I voted in favor of reintroducing wolves. But as the process moves forward, I find myself increasingly moved by the complicated task facing Colorado Parks & Wildlife as the agency charged with managing this process.
A big part of the challenge involves the conflicting emotions that wolves evoke for the public. In 1909, conservationist Aldo Leopold participated in what a Los Angeles Times editorial called “the most famous wolf hunt in American history” in Arizona’s Apache National Forest. At that time, Leopold had a freshly minted degree in Forestry from Yale and was a new employee of the Forest Service. He and a small group opened fire on a family of wolves thinking that fewer wolves meant better deer hunting. As he approached a wolf mortally wounded by his party, he was forever changed by “a fierce green fire dying in her eyes.” He began to understand that wolves played an important role in preventing overly large deer herds from overgrazing the range. As time passed, Leopold the wolf hunter evolved into an advocate for wolf conservation.
And then there are contrary experiences. Based on four wonderful years living in Alaska during my National Park Service career, I knew that the majestic image of wolves as a symbol of wilderness could clash with the reality of wolf behavior. I heard stories about the amazing trip to Wonder Lake in Denali National Park where park visitors would be thrilled to see a pack of wolves and then horrified to see those same wolves bring down a moose. Sometimes the visitors would break into tears. Wolves acting like wolves provided a shocking, but perhaps necessary wake-up call to such national park visitors.
And then comes the news that a coalition of Colorado conservation groups, after feeling left out of the conversation about reintroducing wolves to Colorado, decided to get out in front of Colorado Parks & Wildlife by releasing their own wolf reintroduction plan. They called for wolves to be reintroduced into 12 “pack zones” that would encompass 11.6 million acres of wolf habitat. All of this acreage would be on the Western Slope, as specified in Proposition 114 passed by Colorado voters in 2020. This is an area nearly twice as large the 6 million acres that encompass Denali National Park. Then again, Colorado has a growing population approaching 6 million people and Alaska has a fairly stable population of 737,000 mostly living in greater Anchorage with the remainder spread out across a vast area. Figuring out how to fit more wolves into a growing state with a diminishing amount of open space will obviously have its challenges.
My vote in favor of Proposition 114 was motivated by the fact that we already had wolves in Colorado in places like North Park. A recent drive across North Park on a lovely August afternoon did not produce any wolf sightings. What we did see was a surprising increase in oil and gas infrastructure. There have always been a few small pumping oil wells in North Park going as far back as I can remember. I’m sure it was a good way for agricultural families to pull in some extra money and keep the ranch going. Even so, the scale of the new energy development, particularly natural gas, caught me off guard. Balancing energy production with the protection of viable habitat is just one of the many challenges that accompanies wolf management in Colorado.
Another dilemma concerns the slim majority of votes that passed Proposition 114. Just slightly more than half of Coloradans voting in 2020 favored wolf reintroduction. It is certain that the lion’s share of the slim majority live on the Front Range, whereas the wolves will largely populate the Western Slope. This hardly gives Colorado Parks & Wildlife a strong political mandate for coming up with a solution.
Although I have nearly two decades of involvement with wildlife management decisions, I am not a wildlife biologist. Still, I will be presumptuous enough to offer not only my sympathies, but also my advice to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Make sure that those conversation groups wanting a seat at the wolf reintroduction table actually get one alongside the ranchers. At the same time, don’t give in to pressure from the voices telling you that you are moving too slow. When tiptoeing through the wildlife management version of a minefield, take the time to get this right the first time. After all, I never saw a wolf during four years living in Alaska and I’d like nothing more than to see my first one right here in Colorado.
Bruce Noble is retired after serving a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison.