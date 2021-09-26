By DIANE SCHWENKE
The Grand Junction Chamber has as its core mission to be the “voice of business.” After observing actions by the Stop the Mandate movement in Grand Junction, including recent outreach to business and asking volunteers to report businesses that refuse to put a “Free to Choose” flyer in their businesses, we have chosen to share some critical information about our businesses and the plight they currently face.
Businesses are subject to multiple regulations from multiple government entities that mandate numerous actions, including providing a safe workplace. In times like these when emergency health orders are issued, new and sometimes temporary regulations are added.
Regardless of how individuals and even businesses feel about those regulations, they must be complied with or the businesses will face consequences. On Aug. 18, President Joe Biden directed the Department of Human Services to craft new regulations mandating that nursing homes mandate vaccinations in order to participate in Medicare and Medicaid funding. That regulation has been extended to hospitals and other health-care facilities. For many of our health-care facilities locally, Medicare and Medicaid funding make up a majority of their payer mix. Without it they are not financially viable.
On Sept. 9, President Biden directed OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to create an Emergency Temporary Standard requiring a vaccination mandate of all companies with more than 100 employees to also mandate vaccination. OSHA has the power to fine businesses that do not comply with their standards, including this new one, on a daily basis and those fines can be as high as $36,000 per day.
The financial costs of not complying with these rules and standards can/will kill our businesses and the jobs/services they provide. It will also probably result in a loss of employees at a time when our labor crisis is very real and businesses struggle to provide services and products we all need and utilize. This is an economic dilemma for our business community.
Demands by the Stop the Mandate movement for businesses to resist orders, regulations and standards that they are subject to show a lack of understanding. Our businesses — and our economy — should not be put in this position. These job creators are not the enemy and their leadership are not bad people. They are people who must balance economic reality with unreasonableness on all sides of the political spectrum in the midst of government rulemaking. They are literally trapped in the middle and simply have no choice.
We urge citizens to understand the plight of our local businesses and choose to support them now and in the future.
Diane Schwenke is the president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.