Western Colorado is no stranger to the unique and difficult challenges of COVID-19. Despite these challenges, we are proud of our commitment to collaboration, which has allowed us to lead and seamlessly support one another while ensuring the safety and well-being of our community at a time when you’ve needed us the most.
When the virus made its first appearance and subsequent surge in the United States, we knew our partnership and coordination would be essential to understand and prepare for the inevitable — COVID’s arrival in western Colorado.
Although we didn’t know when COVID-19 would arrive in the Grand Valley, we worked under the assumption that it was already here. We gathered our doctors and other medical professionals and created incident command teams. Those teams worked together to establish safety protocols, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and create best practices while keeping the safety of our staff on the front lines and the health of community members at the center of every decision.
Daily briefings began and are still taking place in order to share high level information and medical practices. Our teams have worked intimately with Mesa County Public Health and the state as we strive to understand new symptoms or side effects, assess diagnostic tests, create testing algorithms, and improve treatments.
At each phase of the pandemic, we have worked together to coordinate any changes to hospital practices in accordance with state and local health guidelines. When we paused elective surgeries and when they resumed, we did so in unison. When we restricted hospital visitations, we announced the change together. When there was talk of shutting down again, we stepped up and advocated with one voice that it should remain open. In this way, we have established a system for reporting COVID hospitalizations in unity. Through this cooperation, we also have been able to help keep our hospitals, our providers, and patients safe while ensuring adequate bed space for our sickest patients. To this day, we have continued to work together to ensure adequate hospital capacity and the appropriate care at the proper acuity for each patient.
Our level of collaboration can even be found in our daily conversations with one another. There’s not a day that goes by without communication, CEO-to-CEO, to keep us charting a common course.
COVID has reminded us how lucky we are to live in a community with such excellent health-care professionals. Our nurses, doctors, surgeons, and providers–who show up for you on the front lines every day — are up to the task. We are proud of their selfless efforts on your behalf.
While we are excited about the news of a vaccine, we all have an individual responsibility to slow the spread. Please help us protect our health-care workers, keep our community open, and ensure our hospital beds are available for our highest risk patients. Please continue to be vigilant and wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.
We are proud of our collaboration and are committed to continuing to work together in order to deliver the high-quality health care you’ve come to expect while providing for your safety and wellbeing when you need us most.
Our continued collaboration with one another and you — our community members — is essential.
Bryan Johnson is the president & CEO of St. Mary’s Medical Center. Chris Thomas is president & CEO for Community Hospital. Dr. Korrey Klein is president & CEO of Family Health West and Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center.