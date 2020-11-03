By EMMA PINTER and GWEN LACHELT
As Colorado local elected officials with a collective 15 years serving our respective and very different communities, we both deal with oil and gas development issues every day. And after watching the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission hearings, we want to thank the COGCC members for listening to residents across the state, and agreeing to a 2000-foot setback from oil and gas development and homes and schools.
Studies have shown that health impacts can still happen within 2,500 feet, but a 2000-foot setback is a good start — and much safer than the previous 500-foot rule that allowed development just a city block from our constituents’ homes.
Industry lobbyists and consultants tried to undermine our ability to protect our communities but were drowned out by the voices of impacted residents: the mom whose son developed headaches and bloody noses from benzene released from development near his school, and the retirees whose retirement home was overrun with noise, lights and chemicals. This is exactly why we supported Senate Bill 181 — to give our communities a voice in how this industry is regulated and to ensure that the state will hear them.
The Colorado legislature passed SB181 last year to ensure that the COGCC would work to prioritize the health and safety of Colorado residents living with oil and gas operations. This fundamentally changed the culture of the COGCC, which for the past 60 years has officially prioritized extraction above all else. SB181 guarantees all Coloradans protection from harmful industry impacts and gives elected officials like us more local control over industry decisions and development.
It has been commonplace for our constituents to call us with concerns about oil and gas drilling occurring right next to their children’s schools, worried about their water quality from nearby drilling and fracking operations, or their family’s health during polluting “flowback” operations from wells. Before SB181’s passage, there was very little we could do to address these concerns, even as the county commissioners elected to represent the affected communities.
When the COGCC began its rulemaking process this year, local elected officials were finally included in decisions on oil and gas development. This is how it should be. We must have a role in deciding where, when and how oil and gas development occurs, and have the ability to build on baseline state regulations. This is even more important today as we work to rebuild our local economies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s notable that, while local governments look forward to finally assuming our rightful role in oil and gas decisions, we do not think the industry can or should be managed entirely at the local level. Air and groundwater pollution does not stop at county lines, which is why state-level oversight and baseline protections are imperative to keep all Coloradans safe and healthy.
During the hearings, Garfield County officials tried to speak for all of us, claiming that local elected officials across the state oppose local control of oil and gas development. They said it is inappropriate for both local governments and the state to prioritize health and safety, and rejected the idea that local governments must do their part to address climate change. We cannot disagree with this more strongly.
Fortunately, the COGCC commissioners instead listened to the hundreds of local leaders and citizens across the state. We applaud them for staying true to the mission directed by the legislature and the governor. It is time for responsible oil and gas development in our state that doesn’t come at the price of our constituents’ health and well-being.
Adams County Commissioner Emma Pinter represents one of the fastest growing communities in the state. La Plata County Commissioner Gwen Lachelt represents an agricultural region facing severe drought and some of the worst methane emission levels in the country.