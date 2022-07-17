By JIM SPEHAR
It’s a chant we don’t hear much anymore, since Hillary Clinton has retreated from active politics and current events have largely silenced far-right Republicans as some of their favored elected officials, presidential staff members and their boss and other MAGA hangers-on seem to be in real danger of some personal experience with the inside of a cell.
Perhaps the left and those in the sensible middle should adopt it, particularly as it pertains to our ever-combative Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, the one still drawing her full salary while banned from her office. The one who’s cost Mesa County $1.3 million and counting while facing various criminal charges and who persists in fomenting unproven election conspiracy theories.
As I write on Friday morning, we still haven’t heard whether Tina Peters will get free room and board for violating terms of her bail bond and leaving the state without court permission. If I had to bet, it’d be that she’ll be either confined to her home or at least have to wear a monitor as she awaits court appearances on a multitude of misdemeanor and felony charges. Seems her attorney is willing to take the fall for this latest flaunting of legalities by someone from the party of “personal responsibility.”
No one should be surprised at Peters claiming her primary election loss in her bid to become Colorado’s Secretary of State was due to fraud. Both she and failed U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks asked for recounts despite overwhelming losses, statewide recounts that could cost each of them up to $236,000 since the vote margins fall far outside those requiring a mandatory recount. Those amounts had to be paid by close of business Friday, again after my deadline.
Paying more than a quarter million dollars for recounts in elections lost by nearly 90,000 votes (Peters) or more than 55,000 votes (Hanks) wouldn’t evidence the kind of logical thinking most of us would want in our elected officials. But, in Peters’ case, maybe Mike Lindell has that kind of spare cash to slip under her pillow.
But logic has not been Peters’ strong point. As evidence of alleged “fraud” she cites her win at a state assembly where MAGA true believers were over-represented and some pre-primary polling, which represented only a snapshot in time. Unmentioned was the fact that she lost her home base, Mesa County voters who knew her best, by a substantial margin.
There’s other evidence that it’s time, as the saying goes in the opera world, for the overweight female vocalist to break out in song.
Anyone else notice that the Stand for the Constitution folks who welcomed Tina back to town from the sheltering support of Lindell, who rallied repeatedly at the courthouse on her behalf and otherwise supported her loudly and often, have been strangely silent lately? Or that her campaign manager, “America’s Mom” Sherronna Bishop, has packed up her family and moved from Silt to Texas with nary a supportive comment about her former candidate? Or that, while state GOP officials are relieved to have a mainstream SOS candidate, the local party hierarchy doesn’t appear eager to rally behind Peters?
Seems most everyone once in her corner has moved on except Tina. The ante in this game might be getting pretty high, even for the My Pillow guy. We’ll know that if he doesn’t pony up for the requested recount. Legal fees are mounting, as are the costs to those of us who pay taxes in Mesa County. But Peters seems intent to soldier on, blaming others for everything that doesn’t go her way.
“Every damn thing is your own fault if you are any good.” — Ernest Hemingway, Green Hills of Africa
■ ■ ■ ■ ■
Speaking of incarceration, I’ve had a change of heart about our former president and his “Stop the Steal” minions.
I once hoped for a Gerald Ford/Richard Nixon moment in this mess, wishing that Joe Biden would follow the example of Ford and pardon at least Donald Trump in order for, as was said back then, our long national nightmare to be over.
Let’s assume the Jan. 6 Committee is totally political and Nancy Pelosi is orchestrating committee efforts in order to help Democrats in November. Thanks to sworn testimony from those close to Trump, there’s just too much “there” there to ignore. The Department of Justice needs to follow the evidence from its own investigation and that presented by committee witnesses under oath and prosecute wherever appropriate. The party of “law and order” and “the rule of law” should want nothing less.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.