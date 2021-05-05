By RICK WAGNER
I have a friend who maintains that when discussing government, the use of satire is no longer possible. It is the nature of satire to exaggerate events already absurd until they become funny.
He maintains the actual activities of those in public office have reached a level that they cannot be exaggerated. I maintain, however, that some actions satirize themselves.
This leads us to the adoption of a new “brand” by the city of Grand Junction. Now I know the concept of branding feels very 2014, but apparently there is still some money in it.
The story begins in early February of this year when the City Council was presented with the initial results of an ongoing operation. The city would get its own catchphrase!
The consulting firm hired to formulate this scheme was Destination Think, which by itself places a noun and verb in an extremely compromising position.
Nevertheless, this group developed a font for the city’s use, a color palette and the anxiously anticipated tagline. The company’s creative director indicated they used hundreds of pages of feedback from the community and condensed it all down into a three-word phrase — “Where Life Leads.”
Distilling down all those comments, wherever they came from, is certainly something. It’s unclear what that something is, but it is something to ponder.
Mind you, results like this do not come cheap because by the end of April, council was informed of the price tag, which was $85,000. That breaks out to about $28,000 a word but to be fair, it does not include the development of special fonts and colors — the council adopted the item and its cost unanimously.
Council members were delighted, with one council member pointing out “this is great work.” However, the subtleties of this branding I think are best explained in the words of the executive director of Visit Grand Junction, which is a rebranding in itself of the city’s Visitors and Convention Bureau.
As the Sentinel reported: “A true destination brand strategy is one that allows the destination voice to adjust as often as needed to highlight the uniqueness of our city, our community, our experiences, our character and our natural beauty,” the executive director said.
She also pointed out that while the phrase “Where Life Leads” is a major part of the messaging, other phrases like “Follow Your Flair” will also be used.
At this point, I have to agree that a motto like this, along with the obvious corollary of Follow Your Flair, tells me a great deal about our city and its management, all in just six words and a bunch of money.
Just reading that sort of thing leaves people dazed and confused because early on they were expecting English — and then-it exploded into management speak, which I had hoped disappeared in the late 90s, taking with it such phrases as “officing” and “paradigm shift.”
Such rhetoric is like throwing a verbal stun grenade into a group of people. It was apparently quite effective with the council, although some are more susceptible to that sort of attack than others.
This is a lot of money for something that could have been done for free as a class project at CMU in about a week — and the result probably would have made more sense.
Imagine for a moment you are at your place of employment and the money you are spending is your own. A person comes in and offers you this service, at this cost. What is your response?
I thought so, and yet I have not seen much response from the usual critics. But wait, this is not those wicked county commissioners who run with a party affiliation and platform.
You see, when candidates run in this county identified with a political party and position, Republicans win big. No purpling of this county. Donald Trump got 45% more votes than Joe Biden with about the same results for the 3rd Congressional District and U.S. Senate. The numbers get even more skewed at the state representative level.
The voters should explore “unaffiliated” candidates for city councils and school boards a little more, but they don’t, which is why we end up with what we have; folks as easily mystified by staff as a cat watching a laser pointer while spending everyone else’s money. Granted, they also pay taxes although it does not seem to make much of an impression.
This is self-written satire, and I am worried that many of us have been so beaten down by an entire year of repressive government behavior that this doesn’t seem that bad.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at Rickwagner@mail.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.