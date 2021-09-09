By BRUCE NOBLE
Summer is winding down, but we are just entering the time of year that many consider perfect for national park visits. Autumn can be an ideal time to explore our public lands when the weather is cooler, the leaves are changing, and the crowds are down with kids back in school. But many of those out traveling in the fall are older folks who may be immunocompromised or just more susceptible to COVID due to age. Forgoing your national park visit may be a bit extreme, but a little different type of preparation might ease the anxiety level.
First of all, don’t assume that COVID has had no impact on your national parks. A paper released in May 2021 titled “COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts on Conservation, Research, Management, and Public Engagement in US National Parks” examines some of the changes. Park visitation plunged when COVID first hit, but recovered quickly as people hungered to get outdoors during the pandemic. (The National Park Service Visitor Use Statistics website indicates a 7% increase in visitation here at Colorado National Monument so far this year and a 13.8% increase since 2019.)
Some of the biggest changes may not be obvious though. National parks across the country have experienced a decline in employment opportunities, the cancellation of intern programs that provided important job experiences, and an interruption of long-term research and monitoring projects that help to track ecological health in the parks. In other words, as we return to more normal levels of visitation, understand that your national parks are also more vulnerable than usual.
Given all the uncertainty, here are three things that can help prepare you to visit national parks during the fourth wave of COVID:
1. Bring your mask. All national parks have adopted the policy that “masks are required for everyone, regardless of location or vaccination status, in all NPS buildings, crowded outdoor spaces, and all forms of enclosed public transportation.” On a recent weekday visit to Colorado National Monument, I observed no masks at several overlooks along Rimrock Drive. That made sense because there were few other visitors and social distancing was possible. Inside the visitor center, however, park staff were on duty to enforce mask-wearing compliance.
2. Utilize the same tools that the National Park Service is advising its own employees to use. For example, one internet resource I learned about through internal guidance issued to national park employees is the CDC COVID Data Tracker (covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/). One the left side of the website’s home page, you can click on “Your Community” and then “County View.” Next you can enter the state and county (or counties) of the national park you plan to visit and immediately find a wealth of information about COVID in that area. If you see that the positivity rate is very high and the number of available hospital ICU beds is too low, maybe you want to pass on visiting that national park at this time. (Personally, I really enjoyed the Mesa County information available at this site.)
3. Be aware of national parks that have capacity limits, require entrance reservations, or may not have their visitor centers open. Normally crowded visitor centers may be closed due to COVID, while capacity limits and reservations have been a response to extreme overcrowding. You can learn about these matters by finding the website of the park(s) you plan to visit at nps.gov/findapark/index.htm or by downloading the NPS App.
And what about the recent announcement that all federal employees must sign forms attesting to their vaccination status and, if unvaccinated, submit to rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, and social distancing?
As the largest employer in the United States, I believe the federal government should play a leadership role in vaccinating its employees. As a former national park manager, I shudder to imagine how all this will be implemented. Reporting in the Federal News Network estimates that 1 million federal employees remain unvaccinated. There are already alarm bells ringing about the challenges of managing the vaccination and testing procedures, paying for it, and disciplining non-compliant employees. I have confidence that these issues will be resolved, but it makes me happy to be retired.
And what if you’d like to just stay closer to home? Anyone visiting Colorado National Monument should be pleased to know that the monument has worked closely with the county to get a high percentage of its employees vaccinated and was one of the early organizations to receive a 5-star rating from Mesa County Public Health. I suspect that this level of employee compliance is typical in most national park areas across the nation. In my opinion, the monument and the National Park Service are doing their utmost to provide the public with safe national park visits despite the uncertainty of COVID. Plan before you go, “recreate responsibly” (as the new saying goes), and get out there and enjoy autumn in your national parks!
Bruce Noble retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area near Gunnison. He lives in Grand Junction.