By ROBERT KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY

Our ancestors were not as tolerant of lying as we are today. Those famous colonists had laws against common fibs told to neighbors and friends. Here is a statement taken from the Encyclopedia of American Crime: “In several New England settlements a gentleman could commit the following offenses and be fined a sum equivalent to $30: lie eight times; swear four times; beat his wife twice; or libel a court once.” Can you imagine the amount of revenue we could raise for cities and counties today?