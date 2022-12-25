Our ancestors were not as tolerant of lying as we are today. Those famous colonists had laws against common fibs told to neighbors and friends. Here is a statement taken from the Encyclopedia of American Crime: “In several New England settlements a gentleman could commit the following offenses and be fined a sum equivalent to $30: lie eight times; swear four times; beat his wife twice; or libel a court once.” Can you imagine the amount of revenue we could raise for cities and counties today?
This law, of course, reflected the Bible’s 9th Commandment against false witness — not telling the truth about what really happened. Under that standard today, we would be accruing fines by getting caught in lies or misleading statements in online dating apps, employment interviews and resumes, false advertising, visits to the doctor (do you drink/smoke), tall tales or exaggerated war stories at parties, college tests and papers, credit applications, statements in court, and so on.
The Bible prescribed a pathway for people to learn how to tell the truth as an adult even if not so obedient to parents as a child. That pathway was to follow the 3rd Commandment against taking God’s name in vain. When one made a grown-up promise in ancient times, one sealed the deal by invoking God’s name in an oath of fidelity to the promise. The promise might be marital fidelity and longevity, fulfilling the obligations of an economic transaction, bringing to pass a political promise/platform, telling the truth in court, etc.
One insulted God’s name and the system of socio-economic freedom when one did not honor one’s commitment. Individuals were fined or otherwise punished as a result of this sloppy citizenship. Today we provide the citizenry with the same freedom our ancestors provided the community, but without enforcement of responsibility to act honorably. Today there is little honor and certainly little shame in our people at any level.
Businesses today give us a receipt for every sale, which provides the details of the obligation incurred by both parties. The fact that we routinely throw away receipts shows how little regard we have for fidelity to economic truth. As long as we get something that works for a little while, we’re good. We take that attitude in marriages, politics, family and friendships, and at court as well.
Lying in positions of high public trust has always been recognized as even more consequential than private lying in localized settings. Those kinds of indiscretions are called, in our Constitution, “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
American politicians have recently taken the next step beyond ordinary political lying to the electorate, whereby they promise things they have no intention to deliver, to something called political libel, otherwise known as seditious libel. This is lying about the legitimate authority of government, speech intended to demean or encourage overthrow of government. That is a big fat lie that we just guffaw about today before going about our business.
But we cannot afford to tolerate this kind of lying any longer. There must be consequences meted out for it, such as impeachment, removal from office, disbarment from public office in the future, restitution for illegal economic gain taken from the public treasury. Are we going to do anything at all today?
Robert Kimball Shinkoskey is the author of Democracy and the Ten Commandments: The Politics of Limited Government in the Bible.