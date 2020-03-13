By ROSE PUGLIESE
Paid family leave is currently a hot topic of debate on both the state and national levels. It should be a priority for lawmakers. As a working mother of two small children, I struggled with taking time off after the births of my children. The problem is real and causes much stress in working families.
Colorado families deserve a common-sense approach to help employees prepare for times when one or both parents will need to take time off to care for a newborn baby, or a spouse or a closely related family member. I believe that families should be given helpful tools to plan for their futures. Whether it is a single-parent household or one with both parents working to make ends meet, there needs to be a solution that empowers employees and does not tie them to another government program that is quickly outdated and poorly implemented. Government tax regimes and outdated laws and regulations should not hurt families who want to be prepared, but, unfortunately, that is exactly what is taking place today.
For example, a simple thing like offering employees the opportunity to “bank” overtime to use later for paid family leave is illegal for certain employers to even offer as an option. Another useful planning tool is allowing Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) to be used for paid family leave. However, allowing employees to plan and save for the birth of a child, or the care of a family member, is not allowed under current law. Imagine if employees could plan and save from year to year, and the government did not penalize them for taking an active role in caring for their babies and family members.
Under current law, employees are suffering the tax consequences because planning for the future is not an option available to working Coloradans!
Colorado lawmakers are considering legislation introduced by State Rep. Lois Landgraf (R-Colorado Springs) that would create Leave Savings Accounts for Coloradans in House Bill 1193. Employees can claim a state income tax deduction for the amount saved and interest received, and employers are encouraged to offer paid family leave through a state income tax credit if they offer 8 to 12 weeks of paid leave.
Eligible reasons to take leave under this program include having a baby, adopting a child, caring for a parent, child, or even oneself if a serious health condition arises. If a parent, child, or employee is a victim of domestic abuse, this law would also allow them to use paid family leave. So much is at stake if lawmakers do not act to make House Bill 1193 a reality.
Special interests have derailed paid family leave options for far too long. It is time to set aside political differences and create options for Colorado families who need desperately need paid family leave.
Big government programs create a one-size-fits-all approach that always ends up crushing some families and leaving other families out in the cold. House Bill 1193 provides useful options to all Colorado families so long as the employees are willing to take advantage of them. It removes the existing government-imposed penalty for responsible planning, and encourages employers to take an important step to voluntarily offer paid family leave options to their employees.
Now is the time for our state Legislature to give employees options to prepare and plan for their futures, whether they are families celebrating the birth of a child, or struggling through the care of a family member who is suffering from serious health concerns. Our state government must stop penalizing employees who want to save for their families’ future needs.
It is up to lawmakers to put opportunity back in the hands of Colorado families so they can have the ability to care for their loved ones and to plan for their futures. Please tell our legislators that now is the time to pass House Bill 1193.
Rose Pugliese is a Mesa County commissioner.