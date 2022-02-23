By THOMAS D. MCCRACKEN
As a Saguache County Commissioner, I represent Coloradans in the San Luis Valley where we have some of the best solar energy potential in the world. Yet we get our electricity from the state’s two largest utilities, which primarily rely on expensive coal and gas-fired energy that we import. Thankfully, that is beginning to change as both Tri-State Generation and Transmission and Xcel Energy make efforts to save customers money by replacing coal with clean energy in their long-term planning processes currently underway at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
Both utilities have put forth proposed settlements at the PUC this winter and one is clearly better than the other from a climate perspective. While Tri-State is taking new, enormous strides to respond to customer demands for a coal-free, clean energy mix, Xcel Energy still has work to do.
Rural Colorado has some of the lowest wages and highest cost of living in the state, including paying some of the highest electricity rates. We can reduce the electricity cost burden by ensuring that Colorado’s abundant solar resources are fully utilized. That’s why I commend Tri-State’s recent proposal at the PUC that includes plans to retire all coal by 2030. The company also plans to improve energy efficiency commitments that would help to save customers money, while committing to meaningful advances in wind, solar and battery projects. This is very big news coming from the utility that just two years ago was the furthest behind in planning for a clean energy transition.
Now, Xcel Energy has claimed the dubious title of being furthest behind in clean energy planning. Xcel’s most recent proposals at the PUC would make it the only utility in Colorado to burn coal after 2030. And while Xcel’s current proposal does include new renewable energy, it also includes 1,300 megawatts of new gas plants that would be modeled to burn gas for 40 years, long past Xcel’s recent commitment to carbon-free electricity by 2050. Instead of continuing to burn coal and building new methane producing gas plants, they could be working with us here in the San Luis Valley to build solar projects and create clean-energy economy jobs where they are most needed.
I serve on the SLV Development Resources Group, where I have been suggesting improvements to our Tri-State and Xcel transmission lines so that we can take advantage of one of our most important local assets, solar gain. Currently we only have one inbound electric line that is shared by Xcel and San Luis Valley Rural Electric Association.
There are upgrades going on, however exporting power from the San Luis Valley is not included. Every avenue to export power from the valley should be explored whether that means hanging new lines on existing poles, burying lines, or purchasing easements for new transmission lines. As our aquifer declines, solar transmission has important economic potential for us. This should be considered in the Electric Resource Plan (ERP) process as Xcel and Tri-State plan the energy future for our region.
Here in Saguache County, we are seeing and feeling the undeniable effects of climate change in our everyday life. Each summer seems to break the previous year’s record for heat. Smoke in our skies, once rare, is now ubiquitous. The San Luis Valley has been suffering through a 20-year drought. The snow pack is melting far earlier than it used to and our state’s river flows have decreased dramatically. Lake Powell, Lake Mead and Elephant Butte reservoirs are at historically low levels. We must act now to quickly transition away from fossil fuels toward abundant, renewable resources.
My constituents are working hard to reduce their own carbon footprint. Some farmers and ranchers are utilizing regenerative agricultural techniques that sequester carbon in the soil, improving the soil’s ability to absorb and retain moisture, creating the opportunity for a carbon exchange with large scale emitters such as the utility companies.
Without the state’s largest electricity providers doing everything possible, our hopes for averting the worst impacts of climate change may be lost.
Thomas D. McCracken is a Saguache County Commissioner. He and his wife, Lillian, live and farm near Crestone in the San Luis Valley.