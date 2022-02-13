By JIM SPEHAR
“Your cup runneth over this week. And it’s only Tuesday.”
That’s the message I received Tuesday from my neighbor down the street, another recovering journalist, the day after the first of two executive sessions held last week by the District 51 Board of Education.
“I can hardly wait to see what happens at the next exec session tomorrow afternoon,” I responded. “Only problem is I’m getting real tired of writing about this...”
That back-and-forth came prior to the scheduling of a second executive session. And one day before Tina Peters was handcuffed and escorted, kicking and screaming, out of Main Street Bagels. A few days after Rep. Lauren Boebert’s tweet that “The Constitution is not evolving. To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders.”
Any one of those topics could easily fill my allotted space on Sunday. And that’s the problem.
The antics of our new school board, our Clerk and Recorder and our 3rd District congresswoman can easily suck all the air out of the print, broadcast and digital rooms where we get our information. There’s so much of more import that could be occupying the time of reporters, editors and even columnists.
The front page, top of the newscast, bottom of the Sunday editorial page or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram question most days is whether or not to ignore the craziness or ineptitude of Peters, Boebert or the new school board majority and instead fill those spaces with other topics. I hear there’s a drought going on, that the legislature is in session, there’s a congressional election with so many candidates you might need the fingers of both hands to count them, that a certain former president may be just as guilty of compromising classified documents as he claimed a one-time opponent was, that the national Republican Party now condones as “legitimate political discourse” breaking into the Capitol, injuring police and causing deaths, ransacking offices and destroying property.
Columnists and the Twitterverse have a little more leeway. But it’s a major question for reporters and their editors and news directors. Ignore or minimize the ongoing fodder provided by Peters/Boebert/et al and be accused of covering things up. Focus on it and stand charged with sensationalism or being in attack mode.
There’s an old saying in the news biz that goes like this. “If dog bites man, it’s not news. Call me when a man bites a dog.” Which sometimes makes me wonder at what point does another Tina Peters misstep, another display of Boebert ignorance, another stumble by Haitz/Jones/Lema become the former instead of the latter.
I wish I had a good answer. But I don’t. So, as Stephen Colbert says, meanwhile…
Consider our GED-equipped constitutional scholar from Silt. (And perhaps review the civics/social studies portion of the GED curriculum while we’re at it.) She apparently hasn’t read Article V of the Constitution, where the Founders wrote “The Congress ... shall propose amendments to this Constitution ... which shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution ...” Or fails to realize the “evolution” provided for under that clause includes her precious Second Amendment as well as the 19th, which gave her the right to vote. Another “evolution” outlawed slavery.
I normally accept people and actions at face value until proven wrong, something I’ll extend to the belated claim by the D51 board that the jobs of Superintendent Diana Sirko, Superintendent-in-waiting Brian Hill and Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos were never in jeopardy. That’d be a little easier to accept if it had been made known prior to around 300 administration supporters showing up at the first executive session on Monday and nearly the same number, then absent working teachers due to “accidental” scheduling, at the second session on Wednesday. I’ll also keep in mind Ronald Reagan’s “Trust but verify” admonition.
Was anyone really shocked that Tina Peters had still another run-in with the law? Many, if not most, of you have seen the video of her being taken into custody at Main Street Bagels on Wednesday. Grand Junction Police were assisting the District Attorney’s office in enforcing a search warrant for Tina’s iPad, wanted to prove or disprove whether she was recording court proceedings in violation of rules after denying to the judge she was doing just that. Others at her table were reportedly passing the tablet around surreptitiously, which doesn’t bode well for what we’ll eventually find out.
“You can’t make this stuff up.”
— Kevin McCarney, Mesa County GOP chairman
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.