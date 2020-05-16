By JIM SPEHAR
You’ve seen the headlines.
Thanks to COVID-19, sales tax revenues are plunging as we locals, at least the unselfish and truly patriotic ones among us, stay “Safer at Home” and potential visitors likewise stick closer to their home bases. Grand Junction’s sales tax revenues were down 12% in April, a decline expected to double when May’s figures are tallied. Lodging tax revenues are about half of what they’d normally be this time of year. Other localities are seeing similar declines.
We’re not alone. State officials are trimming $900 million from the budget for the current fiscal year and wondering how they’ll cut $3.3 billion, 10% of Colorado’s overall budget and 25% of the general fund, for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. That’ll also impact us locally via reduced funding for K-12 education and Colorado Mesa University, transportation, etc. The state’s budget crisis, if past is prologue, could also sweep up some or all of local government shares of severance taxes in order to backfill state coffers. This, ironically, at a time when the state is rebating $428 million in “over-collected” revenue.
That’s the immediate bad news. What hasn’t been discussed much are the longer term impacts of this downturn. To overuse another comparison, we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg. Looming on the horizon are long-term hits to the budgets of municipalities, counties, school districts and the myriad of special districts we rely on for fire protection and many other important services.
Limitations in the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR), which base allowable government revenues on the previous year’s collections plus minimal increments for population growth and inflation, could dramatically restrict revenues in outlying years, especially for cities mostly dependent on sales taxes. If temporary 25% reductions permanently reduce the long-term revenue base, which 25% of municipal efforts would you be willing to do without in 2021, 2022 and beyond?
Unlike Grand Junction and other municipalities, Mesa County relies primarily on property taxes. So do District 51 and other school districts as well as nearly 100 special districts in the county. But they’re not immune from long-term negative budget impacts. More than 30% of the county’s special districts get over half their property tax revenue from residences, some more than 90%, according to Assessor Ken Brownlee.
Rising residential property values and a Gallagher Amendment requiring that assessments on our homes supply no more than 45% of the property tax base will decrease residential assessed values by a projected 18% when re-assessments are done in 2021. That’ll bring a $178 million reduction in assessed values of Mesa County residences, Brownlee says. A fixed 29% assessed value on non-residential properties could result in reduced revenues from that source should values for those properties decline as is expected.
Short-term budget reductions, while painful, are relatively easy compared to dealing with years of diminished revenues. Reduced property and sales tax revenues this year and likely next could lead to more drastic measures in future years. This particular crisis is different in one important way — it’s not likely to lead to population decreases and arguably declining service demands. Instead, local governments see health and social services expenditures and other expenses actually increasing due to COVID-19.
Despite dreams of the political class, asking residential property owners to increase their taxes and reduce the rates for businesses and other non-residential property owners is a non-starter. Absent some miracle, we’re stuck with a Gallagher Amendment that means, among other things, that while District 51’s last mill levy increase cost owners of a mid-level home $109 per year, owners of mid-level non-residential property saw their tax bills increase by about $1,000 thanks to higher unit values and a steeper assessment rate.
What’s called the “ratchet effect” of TABOR prolongs the agony because short-term declines in property or sales tax revenues force long-term spending reductions. There is a fix.
More than 85% of Colorado’s municipalities and counties, all but a handful of its 178 school districts and some special districts have “de-Bruced,” opting out of at least the revenue limits of TABOR. They’re allowed to keep all revenues collected under existing tax rates, not forced to refund dollars over artificial limits, dollars that could help meet demands for services from a growing population or costs that often rise quicker than inflation. Their voters must still approve tax rate increases and debt.
Because our local elected leaders have refused, except in very limited instances, to engage us seriously in that conversation, we’ll be feeling the impacts of the current economic downturn for years to come. The present crisis might provide a way to begin that talk.
“We get to pick our recovery,” Grand Junction city manager Greg Caton told me after noting the community had its most robust economy in a decade in February before what he first thought might be a 60-day concern morphed into potential multi-year budget issues. “We can limp along or we can improve our fiscal policies,” which are now based on one-size-fits-all constitutional amendments passed in 1982 and 1992.
It’s past time, and in the spirit of TABOR, to have that discussion as a community.
Jim Spehar’s been involved in TABOR discussions at the local and state levels since 1990. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.