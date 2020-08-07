By KAY RMACHANDRAN and SHANE HAAS
National Community Health Center Week 2020 will be celebrated both in person and virtually this year from Aug. 9–15. MarillacHealth, the Community Health Center in Mesa County, is honored to be part of this celebration, and proud to offer health care that includes medical, dental, optical, and behavioral health services to all Mesa County residents, regardless of income or insurance status.
Federally Qualified Community Health Centers across the country, such as MarillacHealth, provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community Health Centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community Health Centers lower health-care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year nationally, reduce rates of chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies.
MarillacHealth has been delivering comprehensive primary care for 32 years, starting as a safety-net clinic until 2015 when we became a Federally Qualified Health Center, all the while serving thousands of uninsured and underinsured families and individuals of all ages. Community Health Centers are not just healers; we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment. We are a critical piece of the health-care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments and social, health and business organizations to improve health outcomes for people who are medically vulnerable. We have pivoted to serve our communities through telehealth, drive-through COVID-19 testing, and still ensure our patients can access basic necessities like food and housing resources.
While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, Community Health Centers have stretched themselves to reconfigure services for those in need. As unemployment rates rise and more people lose their employee-sponsored health insurance, Health Centers must remain open to provide care for all, regardless of insurance status. This is what makes Community Health Centers unique — their commitment to welcome and care for anyone regardless of income or insurance status.
The mission of MarillacHealth and all Community Health Centers remains crucial today because access to basic care remains a challenge. Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of providers. Lack of affordable access remains a challenge even in our county where the number of patients receiving health care at Marillac has increased from 5,500 in 2015 to 12,500 in 2019. Our patients include people of all ages, many who hold one or more jobs, support their families, send their kids to school, and contribute to our economy. They cannot afford to be unhealthy. Marillac is here to provide the care they need where they cannot access it elsewhere.
Congress must act immediately for CHCs to continue to serve as health-care homes. Without the action of Congress, Community Health Center funding will expire on November 30, 2020. Emergency and long-term, stable funding for Community Health Centers will ensure we can keep our doors open and close the growing access gap for medically vulnerable communities. We are grateful that elected representatives Tipton, Rich, Soper and Scott, and U.S. Sens. Bennet and Gardner have shown leadership in supporting/sponsoring legislation at the state and federal levels that will protect health centers from losing a major part of our funding.
Show your support during National Health Center Week by supporting health centers. We will be there when you need us. At MarillacHealth, we are committed to a healthier you.
Kay Ramachandran is the CEO of MarillacHealth. Shane Haas is the chair of the MarillacHealth Board of Directors and vice president of FCI Constructors.