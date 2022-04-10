By JOE GARCIA, JOHN MARSHALL and TONY FRANK Over the past year, colleges, universities and local governments in Colorado have been watching with interest as unions and legislative proponents have promoted a plan to unionize public employees in all corners of our state. Now that we have a draft of the bill in hand, we’re concerned — and parents hoping to afford sending their kids to college in Colorado should be, too. Without sugar-coating it, students and families should understand that if a measure to unionize government and campus employees is ultimately successful, colleges and universities across Colorado face a no-win choice: dramatically raise tuition or cut academic programs to cover the substantial projected new costs associated with collective bargaining. To their great credit, in recent years and including this new budget, the Colorado General Assembly and Governor Jared Polis have prioritized investment in Colorado’s high-performing higher education system. These investments have enabled institutions to minimize or, in many cases, avoid altogether tuition increases. These investments have also enabled our institutions to stand up new academic programs to meet society’s needs — training mental health professionals and frontline health care workers in rural areas, adding new nursing programs designed to address a troubling shortage of nurses and investing in programs designed to reach or provide alternative pathways to good careers. If our campuses are forced to focus resources on labor relations attorneys and new HR staff to navigate a wholly new management environment (as, indeed, has been the case in every state where such systems are at play for public universities), then unless the State of Colorado picks up these new educational expenses, the only option our governing boards will have to pay for these items will be tuition increases (conservative estimates could exceed 10% per year) or cuts to academic programs. The truth is, our institutions were designed and built to be accessible for our most under-served Coloradans i.e., students of color, low-income students and students who are the first in their family to go to college. Everything about how we operate reflects this fact, from programming, to faculty teaching loads, to finances. And there is no disagreement that our lowest paid employees should earn a living wage. Indeed, most of our institutions have been working for over a decade with these employee groups to improve compensation, benefits and career ladders — exactly the sort of outcomes unions promise. The issue we have with this bill is not a difference in desired outcome, but in how best to get to that shared outcome in a way that doesn’t choke off access to public higher education. By adding this complex and costly new labor regime into our systems, we will make the cost of education more expensive for those families who can least afford it. Full stop. In his State of the State address at the outset of this year’s legislative session, Governor Polis laid out an affordability agenda designed to save people money. We laud the governor’s goal here. We hope legislative leaders will resist the urge to push through a complicated bill designed to unionize campus employees at the 11th hour of the 2022 legislative session as its ultimate impact will be the exact opposite of saving Colorado students and families money. Joe Garcia is the former Lieutenant Governor of Colorado and currently serves as Chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. John Marshall serves as President of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Tony Frank is the Chancellor of the Colorado State University System.
By KAY RAMACHANDRANIn partnership with Mesa County, and at the invitation of the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, MarillacHealth is excited to announce the future development of a new care site and center of operations in Clifton as part of the future Clifton Community Campus and Development Project. Primary health care, and even specialty care, is readily available in Grand Junction and Fruita. But despite its large population of 20,000 now, the Clifton area is lacking the primary health care it deserves. In 2016 and 2019, Marillac vied for very competitive federal grants to establish a care site for Clifton, without success.
Rather than be disappointed, we became more determined that one day Marillac would find a way to bring high-quality health care to the extensive neighborhoods of this under-served area and surrounding areas. Numerous elected officials, health care experts and non-profit organizations have also recognized Clifton’s need for primary/preventive health care. They have urged Marillac to establish a clinic in Clifton.
In 2021 the county began talking with Marillac’s leadership about the Clifton Community Campus being planned at 32½ and D½ Roads. Knowing Marillac had been trying to establish a clinic in Clifton, the County Commissioners were eager for Marillac to consider the campus location.
To date, county planners have explored three building locations for Marillac to consider, on or adjacent to the new campus. As we await the county’s final proposal and decision, we want to assure the people of Mesa County that Marillac is committed to working with all of the community planners and surrounding neighborhoods to achieve a positive outcome for convenient access, traffic flow, safety and public enjoyment.
As a non-profit community health center, Marillac turns no one away who needs care. Services are available to all, with fees based on ability to pay. Over the past seven years, Marillac’s annual patient population has grown from 5,500 to an average of 12,000 patients with over 40,000 visits annually. Forty-five percent of our patients live in the Fruitvale and Clifton area, which will offer better access and convenience for them and there are many more to be served in these communities alone.
Right now, Marillac’s existing facilities are stretched beyond capacity to provide the level of medical, dental and behavioral health care that is needed — so the proposed expansion project is indeed very timely and necessary. Marillac will continue to have a presence in Grand Junction and the current site within the Health Department.
Serving Mesa County for 34 years, Marillac’s success has been anchored in the tenets of staying engaged, listening and collaborating with everyone who has an interest in our community, health and quality of life. We want to thank our generous donors, local health care organizations, many partners and our community board of directors who have been part of MarillacHealth’s mission of collaborative and comprehensive primary health care for the people of Mesa County. Clifton and the surrounding unincorporated areas have been medically under-served for too long. Together we can change that and come one step closer to accomplishing a vision of health care for all.
Kay Ramachandran has been the CEO for Marillac- Health since 2013. Established in 1988, MarillacHealth is a non-profit community health center serving Mesa County and is led by a community board of directors. Mesa County’s only CHC, Marillac provides primary medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmaceutical services to 12,000 individuals of all ages per year regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.