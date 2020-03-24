By RICK WAGNER
I’m optimistic this week. While it doesn’t seem as though we’ve found ourselves at the eye of the hurricane yet, we have seen general compliance with the social distancing requests and real progress made on the treatment front.
Several drugs have shown very promising results. For the most part, they have been used for some time, so there is not a long delay of FDA testing that would go into a new drug before it could be used.
We’re also starting to get to the point where we have enough cases (and studies of those cases) that we are more able to get our arms around the mortality rate for the United States.
This has been a difficult metric to acquire. Much of the information has been derived from countries and cultures very different from our own — many with substantially less efficient and sophisticated medical services than the United States; to say nothing of their diagnostic and reporting abilities.
It does appear, at this juncture, that the rate of death as a direct or indirect cause of acquiring a virus is less than many had feared, but that doesn’t mean anyone should let down their guard. There are still many factors that are yet to be determined.
Something that has come out of this situation is how dangerous standard influenza is in our country.
COVID-19 is not an influenza virus but it has similar behavior. Statistical comparisons between the two are telling us things about the flu many of us didn’t know — mainly how many of our fellow citizens are killed each year by the flu. I had no idea until those statistics were underlined by this present crisis.
This flu season the Centers for Disease Control have estimated that there have been between 38 and 54 million cases of influenza, of which up to 700,000 cases have required hospitalization. Some 54,000 Americans have died because of the virus.
Because of that knowledge, which many of us did not know, it strikes me there is a lesson that we should learn going forward out of this crisis. That lesson is to take even the regular flu much more seriously and recognize the responsibility we have to our fellow citizens to keep them safe.
Many of us treat the flu season somewhat lightly. We are encouraged to get a shot that is sometimes effective, other times not so much and go along with the idea that certain populations are at high risk. But I don’t think we have taken our responsibility to protect others from infection that seriously — until now.
I hope that one of the takeaways we all have after this critical time is to view our responsibility to one another and our very vulnerable populations much more seriously.
We’ve been given much more knowledge about how to prevent transmission of viruses than we have had in the past and now realize that the coronavirus is clearly not the only dangerous infestation lurking out there. We should carry forward some of the procedures of which we have been reminded or learned, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding contact with others when we are not feeling well, especially giving a wide berth to the elderly and vulnerable populations in stores and transportation where they are also present.
I did not realize how many lives are at risk each year because we have simply become complacent about what we have come to consider to be just a regular occurrence; treating it as less dangerous for fellow citizens simply because it comes around in one form or another every year.
My hope is that after we’ve straightened ourselves out from this latest viral saboteur we don’t forget the knowledge picked up about how many people are risk each year from something that we can help prevent by employing just some of the tactics we’ve learned battling this present calamity.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.