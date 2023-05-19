By GREG WALCHER

I am not old enough to have experienced rationing during World War II, but I heard stories about it from grandparents. They remembered well having to pay an inflated price for many goods, not just in money but also rationing stamps and tokens issued to every family. The government first rationed tires, but soon added gasoline, coal, firewood, meat, fish, cheese, milk, butter, coffee, lard, shortening, oils, sugar, even shoes and nylon stockings.