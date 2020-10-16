By SCOTT McINNIS
I care deeply for our people, our needs, our challenges, our pride, our independent nature, and our future in the 3rd Congressional District, and I will do so for the rest of my life. We have a big decision coming up in the election and for all of us it is about the future. We need to assess carefully what the candidates have to offer and how that benefits our people and our district.
I have had many opportunities to discuss with Lauren Boebert the issues of family, water, jobs, public lands, rural vs. urban divides, the importance of the Electoral College, the support for our county sheriffs, our military, our veterans, transportation, bipartisan cooperation, support of sound educational principles, and other issues that matter to us. I found that Lauren is a quick study. I am impressed. Lauren Boebert cares, she gets it, and she is ready to fight for us.
I will share some of my observations. To begin, Lauren is blessed with that youthful spunk and sure, she is a little wet behind the ears, (as was I when I was elected to the state House at 28), but what an advantage those years of youth are, which allows you to grow with your district. To come in with an open mind and an open heart. She will be able to build relationships that will benefit the people of this district for years into our future. Let us remember Lauren will build her knowledge and leadership (for example, in the areas mentioned above), while building her seniority from her 30s and not starting in her 70s. That is years of protection for us, for our future. Imagine the results she will deliver with the voice she will have for us 15 years from now, being only in her mid-40s not in her late 80s as the other candidate will be.
For example, let us discuss re-districting that will be coming up in a year or so. Previously, one of our own West Slope state senators proposed a map that split the West Slope in two; half with population center of Boulder. That was a partisan strategy with huge negative results. In our discussions at the outset, Lauren clearly recognized that strategy and understood our need for the communities of interest we have here in the 3rd. She is ready to fight for us to keep the communities of interest together.
In our discussions on the many issues, I found myself thinking and wishing I had had her knowledge and awareness at her age. She is ready now to battle for us. She will ride for our brand; she will provide steady and strong leadership for many years into our future.
Finally, Lauren was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth. Lauren does not have a PhD, but rather worked and educated her way through the “school of hard knocks.” It was not easy, not without its bumps, but she did it. She pulled herself up by her own bootstraps (she had to), started a wonderful family with her husband, opened her own business, created jobs and yes, ran into a little trouble along the way. Sure, like most of us, she got parking tickets, but the opponents are unhinged with their over-the-top attacks.
Lauren Boebert does not hesitate standing for the pledge, hugging a veteran, thanking a police officer, reaching a hand out for the more vulnerable, believing in our system, and being so very proud to be an American.
We will benefit. Our district will benefit. She is ready to help us. Let us put Lauren Boebert to work as our next congresswoman.
Scott McInnis represented Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District from 1993 to 2005 . He is now a Mesa County commissioner.