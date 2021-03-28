By STEPHANIE COPELAND
Being new to western Colorado, it has been breathtaking to observe the momentum and energy that is defining the Grand Junction region at this pivotal point in our state and country’s history.
Evolving from an economy that was predominantly driven by energy to one that has become incredibly diversified and, more importantly, tied (in a different way) to the land in which it sits through outdoor recreation and tourism.
However, growth brings challenges — a primary one being that the quality of life across the Grand Valley is integrated and protected as we develop infrastructure that will facilitate this growth. Of particular importance to us is that the trail systems that attract so many to the region and continue to evolve must be a core part of our plans, preserving a way of life that is so important to the region’s residents.
My company, Four Points Funding, is lucky to be a part of this growth as we develop much needed housing along the riverfront. Our belief is that these rivers that define Grand Junction should be integrated and part of the lifestyle that add to the quality of life in the region. An important part of making this happen, is to ensure that public access is available to residents through the development of riverfront trails- connecting to the river and providing an artery for connectivity throughout the region.
In 2013, voters approved an ordinance that secured a hard fought and very valuable riverfront trail easement on the Brady Trucking site that was then zoned as an industrial area. In 2019, the property was rezoned to allow for non-industrial development. Recognizing the value that this easement would bring to our housing development by connecting residents to trail systems across Mesa County, we purchased this property in early 2020 and will break ground this spring. The easement that will bring the Riverfront trail though our development is a valuable and important part of our project.
On April 6, the City of Grand Junction is asking voters to approve the realignment of that trail easement through our property to accommodate the new housing development we are building. Given the complex wording of most ballot initiatives, the real intent of the measure is somewhat obscured. To be clear, our intent is to retain and now build this riverfront trail for the public as part of our development. The realignment along the riverfront is necessary only because the easement was dedicated prior to any context of development on the property. We hope you will join us and vote yes on Ballot Measure 2C so we can continue to build upon an incredible trail system that will accommodate future growth and further diversification.
Stephanie Copeland is a partner at Four Points Funding, a place-based investment firm focused on multifamily housing and outdoor hospitality projects that provide community benefits in Opportunity Zones in western Colorado.