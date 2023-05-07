This, my friends, is how Sunday columns come together.
In my usual search for topics, I reviewed weekly events.
This could have been a not-surprising Spehar rant about the unfortunate twist in District 51’s decades-long history of teacher negotiations. The latest head-scratcher is the decision of our always puzzling school board to absent itself from direct involvement in what I’ve often termed the best decades-long example of how public employee bargaining should take place — a collaborative success forged after a 1980s teacher’s strike when board members and teachers agreed to meet face-to-face and put kids first. District lawyers will take the lead this year, competent but still hired guns, instead of the folks we elected to decide the fortunes of not just teachers but the students we trust to their care.
Consider that a soft pass on that particular topic.
There was the surprising decision by Wells Fargo to cease operations at its downtown location. Commentary on that would likely have recalled a long-ago conversation with bankers Herb Bacon and Bill Loring, both of whom presided over the facility at Fourth and Main streets at different times, while standing together at some civic event near the chrome buffalo.
“There might be more holes in that façade (from bank name changes) than in some buildings in Beirut,” I offered to their laughter. It’ll be interesting to see what future signage eventually goes up once the latest banking logo departs the corner that’s been a center of financial activity in Grand Junction for longer than most of us have been around.
That’s it for that potential topic.
Here’s what selfishly rose to the top while awakening to another deadline Friday morning while in Denver.
Courtesy of a last-minute decision, we’d headed up to our old haunts in Evergreen the previous evening to treat Tony to a belated birthday dinner. That prompted some reflection on events there that helped shape not only my weekly missives on these pages but life in general.
Four years after stumbling into marriage, we really learned how to become a couple in the mountains west of Denver. Maybe because of the warning from our Realtor when we bought our initial house six miles outside Evergreen after a year or so of renting “down below” following college, first jobs in Phoenix and a “hippie tour” of Europe in a rusty VW bus.
“Living up here can make or break a marriage,” we were warned. “You’ll be spending a lot of time together, just the two of you.”
That we did, first fixing up a former summer cabin up Brook Forest Road purchased, I joked, because it was late night crawling distance from the venerable Brook Forest Inn. Legend has it the babbling brook that ran outside our back door and past the Inn was the inspiration for Jimmy Ibbotson’s “Rippling Waters” recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
We drove Tony past that place, then over back roads to Horseshoe Drive at the upper end of Buffalo Park Road past acreage bought two years later solely to provide room for the $250 horse purchased to keep Bonnie company when I started traveling for The Associated Press. “Fixer upper” was a charitable description. Musician brothers and other family and friends helped make it home before the “curse of the Utes” and a benevolent AP boss brought us back to Grand Junction.
We drove past Wilmot Elementary where education guru Jim Fay was Bonnie’s principal and shaped her approach to teaching and parenting. Downtown, the oft-visited Little Bear still features stiff drinks and good music, the historic “Red Ram” sign still up on the roof signifying even rowdier times. The nearby restaurant where Willie Nelson might be spotted eating breakfast during his time in Evergreen is now a retail establishment.
The hostess at Keys on the Green was amazed to hear we were early customers when former Broncos star John Keyworth opened the restaurant 40 years ago. Steaks were as good as remembered in the octagonal log room centered around a fireplace.
Five early years at 7,220 feet in one of our cherished Colorado locales shaped us. We learned the value of neighbors, family and community and that we’re all in this thing called life together, like it or not. Surviving occasional isolation there later helped us through rough stretches that test any marriage.
With two blond heads now turning gray and one hairline receding, it was a welcome perspective.
“I got these lines in my face tryin’ to straighten out the wrinkles in my life.”
— Ramblin’ Jack Elliott via Guy Clark’s “Ramblin’ Jack and Mahan.”
Comments to speharjim@mail.com.