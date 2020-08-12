Seniors have many memories. Lately I’ve been remembering Freddy Trump, past epidemics, and “Star Wars.”
Three things happened in 1947 — a smallpox scare, my mother had a lung removed, and Fred Trump Sr. built a house on our block. It didn’t fit into the neighborhood. It said “Look at Me!” It defined nouveau riche.
The 1947 New York smallpox outbreak — 12 infected — resulted in 6,350,000 people vaccinated in a month. Polio seemed distant; just stay away from swimming pools.
Flu, even though we always get flu shots, it never seemed a big deal until 2000, a rough flu year. My 89-year-old mother was infected. After spending three days together, I caught it. I had two really bad days, then felt OK. My mother had the flu in 1918. It damaged one lung, forever compromising her health and resulting in her lung surgery. Ironically, the 1918 flu contributed to her death 82 years later. What will COVID-19 do to people decades later? The last time I had influenza, in 2016, pneumonia was a bonus. Flu vaccines may be less than 50% effective for seniors. Now I take pandemics seriously.
I read Mary Trump’s depressing book. I used to play with Donald’s older brother, Freddy, Mary’s father. Freddy was friendly, but otherwise, the Trumps seemed distant. Fred Sr. never remembered my father, his neighbor for 20 years. The book confirms what I know about the Trumps. It looks accurate. It was a remarkably toxic family.
I lost touch with Freddy as we grew older. He gave me a ride back to college in 1959. He drove his Corvette across New Jersey at 120 mph. I never asked for another ride. Mary Trump writes of Freddy’s father’s relentless criticism and authoritarian behavior (with Donald’s help) broke Freddy. When I spoke with him in 1967, he was a powerless shell of the exuberant young man who drove too fast. I met little Donald several times when he was about 5. He had a reputation for fighting with everyone. He was the most obnoxious kid I ever met. That memory is indelible.
Most seniors remember the first “Star Wars” movies. Nobody likes Storm Troopers. The movie versions were, like Nazi Storm Troopers, meant to intimidate by dressing as anonymous, heavily armed figures. Seeing our federal government “agents” with similar gear in Portland was a jolt. The Constitution’s Article IV, Section 4, requires state approval for federal action against domestic violence. That did not happen in Portland. Disturbing memories of Storm Troopers, an epidemic, and Trumps makes the present unsettling. Maybe the good old days were better.
COVID-19 cases here have increased significantly. For months one case daily was normal, now around seven daily. Our first deaths — now three — were older people. Twenty to 29-year-olds consistently have the most infections. A Sentinel photo of a new brewpub recently showed almost everyone, all looking young, ignoring mask rules. Repeated pleas to young people to act responsibly appear hopeless without sanctions. The 1918-19 flu pandemic had similar mask resistance. People were fined and jailed. That helped then, why not now?
With schools reopening, threading a needle in the dark is challenging. I cannot understand how social distancing can work unless half the students learn online or half of each class attends two or three days per week. Will teachers retire or refuse to work? Children harbor many viral particles and can spread them even without symptoms. Viral aerosols, according to a new study, can infect people more than thought previously. The longer inside, the more exposure. Now I wonder how long before schools close, one by one. If seniors live with school children, who wears masks at home? Who self-quarantines?
How effective will vaccines be? Will immunity last as long or longer than flu vaccine? Any risk reduction warrants vaccination, but we can’t know for years how effective a COVID-19 vaccine is. COVID-19 is a much worse disease than flu, so will seniors be wearing masks for our lifetimes? We don’t have a national response to a national problem. We did in the 1947 smallpox scare even though only one city was affected.
National reopening was too soon — Colorado did somewhat better — before enough tests were available and infections dropped sufficiently. Some states hardly closed. Now the president wants to eliminate the payroll tax — it would destroy Social Security.
Memories, however strange, seem comforting compared to today’s uncertainties.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.