You just might be in the later innings of life if you’re asked to discuss your early years in Grand Junction at a meeting of the Mesa County Historical Society.

Two things came to mind when Society President Jacob Richards offered the invitation. It’d be an opportunity to revisit a series of “Boomer Times” columns written for the Grand Junction Free Press nearly 20 years ago. And an exchange back then with the late Pat Gormley when Pat headed the local history group.