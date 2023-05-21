You just might be in the later innings of life if you’re asked to discuss your early years in Grand Junction at a meeting of the Mesa County Historical Society.
Two things came to mind when Society President Jacob Richards offered the invitation. It’d be an opportunity to revisit a series of “Boomer Times” columns written for the Grand Junction Free Press nearly 20 years ago. And an exchange back then with the late Pat Gormley when Pat headed the local history group.
“You ought to join the Mesa County Historical Society,” he suggested.
“Gee, Pat,” I responded, “that’d imply research and accuracy. These are only hazy recollections from a fading memory.”
I’m now in courtesy of a membership gifted to speakers. Not a chance of any footnotes or bibliographies as a result. Imagination and memory sometimes run on parallel tracks as years accumulate.
I began the Thursday noontime session asking the 100 or so folks in the room to stand, then sit down as I rattled off decades. I found out I should be careful, knowing there were knowledgeable “fact-checkers” in the room.
We took an imaginary walk downtown from the Riverside neighborhood where my parents first settled in the 1940s via the former tunnel under the railroad tracks that was my mother’s route to work at the old St. Mary’s Hospital. Past the Independent Lumber Company and our original pizza place, Pantuso’s at First and Main across the street from the Café Caravan and its Jungle Bar. Past the old La Court Hotel, which once hosted Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft, where the convention center now stands.
Along Main Street was Grand Junction’s original automobile row, with Western Slope Ford, Central Chevrolet, Harris Buick/Pontiac and the Ed Eisenhauer Motor Company. Long-gone retailers included J.C. Penny, Manuels and Gordon’s, Helene’s and The Vogue and the Jack and Jill Shop. Hangouts like Mesa Drug, Woolworth’s lunch counter and Maid Rite.
We went “dragging North Avenue” starting with livestock auction barns just west of First Street, the Top Hat drive-in, Arctic Circle and out to the A&W. Past the Starlight, Rocket and Chief drive-ins and Lincoln Park with its long-gone zoo featuring the “lonely lion,” mangy coyotes and monkeys as well as the amusement park with its kid-friendly train and merry-go-round.
We visited Clymer’s Drive-In and the Duck Pond out on Orchard Mesa, the Smoke Shack, The Pad, Teddy’s and the Bierstube where 18-year-olds could learn to drink “near beer” that most often sent you to the bathroom long before any impacts of its 3.2% alcohol content struck.
We burned rubber at the old Midway Drag Strip at the north end of 28 Road, went out on the Redlands when pavement on Highway 340 ended where the Parkway now intersects to the store that featured rattlesnakes in barrels as an attraction. To Tiara Rado first visited as a fruit farm owned by a family friend and years later picking apricots from remaining trees while we lived along the 6th fairway. And imagined bison still roamed Colorado National Monument along South Broadway.
I described keeping our cars on the road via parts from Frank Dunn and Bill and Betty Jarvis and their “junkyards” — now our revitalized riverfront. Late night teenage hangouts up “Jacob’s Ladder” (more formally Little Park Road), the desert across the canal from where I now live in Paradise Hills, The Flume and The Falls and “legends” created south of Patterson Road long before a subdivision by that name existed.
My earliest remembrance is sitting atop my father’s shoulders to see Harry Truman campaigning in 1948 at the depot downtown. Memorable events included learning of Kennedy’s assassination from a tearful classmate in the halls of Grand Junction High School. Attending the first JUCO tournament. Asking Bonnie for a first date at an Elks Club teen dance where Hughie, Dewey and Louie were playing and still enjoying Hugh Plumleigh’s music on occasion.
High school journalism, visits to Rex Howell’s KFXJ TV (now KREX) and the downtown Daily Sentinel created a career path. I never dreamed of later owning KEXO, the radio station that played our “devils music.”
As a Grand Junction native, I described growing up on Main Street in the 1950s and 1960s as a combination of Mayberry and American Graffiti. I wonder how today’s teens and pre-teens might remember their early years decades from now.
Jim Spehar recently shaved his wispy, graying goatee thinking he’d look younger but it only exposed his extra chin. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.