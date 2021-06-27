By DEBORAH and GARY STETLER
September 15, 2021 — Officials announced today that a long feared development has occurred, which is the isolation of a vaccine-resistant variant of COVID-19-Delta. This new vaccine-resistant, highly infectious variant was isolated in Mesa County and is called MC-Delta. Unfortunately, currently available vaccines do not prevent infection by MC-Delta. Infectious disease experts state that this is a predictable outcome from the situation in Mesa county: widespread community transmission and partial vaccination of the population.
We have a chance to prevent a press release like the (imaginary) one above. And yet we are at real risk of being outsmarted by an unthinking virus, not even able to reproduce itself without infecting another being. How could this happen?
Like all life forms, the directions to make a new virus from an old one is contained in a string of molecules called the genome. Think of it as beads of four different colors on a string — the order of the beads determines the structure of the virus, dog, cat, or human.
When a virus reproduces, it makes many copies of its genome for the new virus particles. Sometimes, an error is made in the copy process. That’s how we get “variants” of the virus. The errors in copying are random, but their effects may be far from random. If the error makes it easier for the virus to get where it needs to go, to make new copies, that variant will quickly accumulate in a population. This is what we are seeing with the Delta variant.
Why is this important to us? It’s possible that a copying error will produce a virus resistant to currently available vaccines, which gives it an advantage over other forms of the virus. Hello, MC-Delta variant. Now we are right back to where we were in early 2020, with bodies literally stacking up in refrigerated trucks because mortuaries are overwhelmed.
What would make this scenario likely to happen? Unfortunately, the current situation in Mesa County makes it likely. The majority of the population is unvaccinated, which means the virus is copying itself at a high rate, which gives more chances for variants to arise. Now add in the vaccinated population, which means that any variants that are unaffected by current vaccines will be favored. We are literally giving the virus a chance to outsmart our vaccines, with our partially vaccinated population, and no community measures in place to reduce transmission.
There is much talk about “herd immunity” being achieved with widespread transmission through natural infection. This is dangerous. There are many, many infectious diseases which were never eliminated from the population until effective vaccines were developed. That’s why vaccines have become such important tools. Thanks to vaccines, there are no more children becoming adults confined to respirators because of polio. No more babies suffocating to death because of whooping cough. And unfortunately, there are historical examples of infectious diseases that were so lethal that there was never time for population immunity to develop from natural infections — the population was simply decimated. That’s what happened in medieval Europe because of bubonic plague.
With stellar public health measures, including high rates of vaccination, we have a chance of reducing the infection (and fatality) rate to something negligible. Infection with current circulating variants leaves about one third of people with lung and heart damage Dying of COVID-19 means suffocating to death, and/or collapse of all vital bodily systems.
Let’s not do the wrong public health experiment. Currently, we are betting that we can allow widespread community transmission in a partially vaccinated population, without the development of more deadly, more infectious variants. That’s a bad bet.
Gary Stetler, PhD, received his doctorate from the University of Utah Department of Cell, Viral and Molecular Biology, and worked in both academia and the biotechnology industry on protein engineering similar to that required for the development of the COVID vaccines. Deborah Stetler, MD, received her MS degree from the University of Utah and researched ways in which bacteria and viruses affected each other’s genetic material. She also worked in the biotech industry, researching genetic diagnostic techniques, and had a practice in adult psychiatry.