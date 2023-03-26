By TODD ROWELL, DAN RUBINSTEIN, CODY DAVIS, BOBBIE DANIEL and JANET ROWLAND
Mesa County is a vibrant community, and despite its scenic beauty and close-knit feel, the county has seen its fair share of tragedy. Over the past quarter-century, it has experienced five mass shootings (two or more victims) that have left families shattered. While we condemn these criminal acts of gun violence and express our deepest sympathies for the families affected by these unacceptable and senseless attacks, Mesa County stands firmly against the gun control bills introduced in the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session because they do not address the root cause of the problem — mental health and substance abuse — but rather infringe on the rights afforded to our law-abiding citizens.
Senate Bills 168, 169, and 170, and House Bills 1219 and 1230, do not prevent mass shootings or reduce homicides involving firearms in Mesa County. A thorough review of past cases shows that none of the current bills would have altered the outcome of these tragedies. In contrast, two law-abiding citizens in a small community in the county successfully prevented a recent attempted mass shooting by engaging the suspect with firearms. However, one of the firearms used by the citizens would be prohibited under House Bill 1230, while the firearm used by the suspect would not be banned under the bill. Gun laws do not deter criminals.
Given the vast expanse of our county at over 3,330 square miles, law enforcement response can take up to an hour, making it imperative for our law-abiding citizens to be able to defend themselves and others against those who intend to do them harm. The proposed bills would not impact criminals who blatantly disregard the law. However, they would strip law-abiding citizens of their right to protect themselves and others.
Over the past five years, our community has witnessed 18 homicides involving firearms, none of which would have been prevented by House Bill 1230. Additionally, out of the 19 suspects involved in these homicides, one was below the age of 21 and did not legally possess the firearm used. These facts speak to the ineffectiveness of gun laws in deterring criminal behavior.
While these bills target firearms, they fall short of addressing the root cause of the problem of mental health and criminal conduct in our communities.
Mesa County is committed to partnering with other entities to strengthen our capacity to address mental health and substance abuse. We are already leading the way in how we respond to those in crisis due to mental health issues in our community and will continue to find ways to enhance those efforts.
We will also work tirelessly to ensure violent criminals receive harsh sentences to prevent them from causing further harm. We will continue collaborating with our community members, school districts, churches, and large event venues to ensure the most vulnerable locations are prepared and protected.
We stand firmly in opposition to these bills that infringe on the rights afforded to our law-abiding citizens under the Constitution of the United States and the State of Colorado while falling short of protecting our citizens.
Gun violence is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach. We urge legislators to find effective and practical solutions that address the cause of the problem rather than passing legislation restricting law-abiding citizens’ rights without preventing mass shootings or homicides involving firearms.
Todd Rowell is the Mesa County Sheriff. Dan Rubinstein is the District Attorney for Mesa County. Cody Davis is a Mesa County Commissioner representing District 1. Bobbie Daniel is a Mesa County Commissioner representing District 2. Janet Rowland is a Mesa County Commissioner representing District 3.