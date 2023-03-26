By TODD ROWELL, DAN RUBINSTEIN, CODY DAVIS, BOBBIE DANIEL and JANET ROWLAND

Mesa County is a vibrant community, and despite its scenic beauty and close-knit feel, the county has seen its fair share of tragedy. Over the past quarter-century, it has experienced five mass shootings (two or more victims) that have left families shattered. While we condemn these criminal acts of gun violence and express our deepest sympathies for the families affected by these unacceptable and senseless attacks, Mesa County stands firmly against the gun control bills introduced in the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session because they do not address the root cause of the problem — mental health and substance abuse — but rather infringe on the rights afforded to our law-abiding citizens.