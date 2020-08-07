By THE MESA COUNTY VARIANCE PROTECTION PLAN TEAM
Mesa County now has more than 300 cases of COVID-19. In the last two weeks, nearly one-third of transmission was through close contact at places of employment.
With this increase, it is important for businesses to maintain health practices that keep employees and customers safe. The combination of hand-washing, maintaining safe distances, and the use of face coverings have been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19.
Mesa County Public Health has received many questions from businesses surrounding the state’s mask order, including mask-wearing practices among employees and enforcing the order with members of the public.
When should employees wear a face covering? According to the State of Colorado Executive Order D 2020 138, any time an employee is entering or moving around a public indoor space or interacting with other employees or members of the public, they should be wearing a mask. If an employee routinely or consistently comes within 6 feet of other workers, the employee should also wear a mask. It is OK to remove the mask when working alone, away from common areas.
“Face masks are uncomfortable and hard to wear all day,” is a complaint that frequently comes up. There are acceptable options for face coverings besides a mask. The best type of covering is one that is worn comfortably and consistently, as long as it covers your nose and mouth. Encourage those struggling with mask-wearing to try alternatives like a bandana or scarf. Lightweight neck gaiters are another option; they’re easy to pull up and down as needed. Other common questions we get from local businesses pertain to enforcing the mask order with members of the public, and potential liabilities around those claiming a medical exemption or disability. According to COVID-19 guidance from the Governor’s Office regarding places of public accommodation, businesses have the right to deny access to their facility if they can provide reasonable accommodations to ensure equal opportunity, including alternative arrangements for customers that have conditions where wearing a mask would inhibit their health. Alternative arrangements could include curbside pickup, delivery, online ordering, or virtual appointments.
The Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC) supports the enforcement of mask-wearing. A Department of Justice position statement also supports enforcement, “Title III of the ADA does not require a public accommodation to permit an individual to participate in or benefit from the goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, and accommodations of that public accommodation when that individual poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others.”
In addition to complaints about a mask being difficult to wear, complaints come to MCPH from members of the public who do not feel comfortable in establishments where mask use and other public health recommendations for safety are not being implemented. In partnership with the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, a program was developed to both recognize the businesses implementing these procedures and provide a resource for our community. The Variance Protection Program is a 5-star rating system that recognizes establishments that have made the choice to provide a healthy and safe environment to their guests. The program was briefly paused to allow for adjustments to the statewide mask order, but we are pleased to once again offer this recognition. The program is intended to be a resource for residents looking for places that are implementing measures to ensure their safety.
While voluntary, all types of businesses are eligible to participate in the program. Since the program launched, more than 30 businesses have received a 5-star rating, and the list is growing. Businesses interested in joining the program begin by submitting a business safety plan to Mesa County Public Health; information about the process can be found at health.mesacounty.us. A Mesa County Public Health representative will visit the establishment and do an audit of their procedures as they relate to COVID-19. The representative will score them on a series of items required in the current public health order and outlined in the reopening plan. To achieve a 5-star rating, establishments must demonstrate they are implementing policies and procedures in the following areas:
■ Public Mask Use
■ Employee Mask Use
■ Facility Capacity
■ Group Size
■ Cleaning Protocols
■ Active Monitoring of Symptoms.
Not only does the rating program provide information for consumers, but it is also a great advertising tool. Businesses receive a window cling sticker (issued by the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce) to promote their business as a recipient of the 5-star rating. In addition, a weekly advertisement in The Daily Sentinel features the establishments that have earned the designation.
A complete listing of businesses who have earned a 5-star rating can be viewed at health.mesacounty.us. This list will be continually updated and serve as an expanding resource for Mesa County residents.
Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce continue to be impressed by the efforts of our local business community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to providing resources and support for our businesses during these unprecedented times and look forward to the continued reopening of our community.
The Variance Protection Plan team consists of Jeff Kuhr, Jay Seaton, Diane Schwenke, Dave Scanga and Steve ErkenBrack.